Not just the David Clifford show, how do you crack Stephen Cluxton?

The most open Gaelic football championship of all time comes down to the most predictable pairing. Who else but Dublin and Kerry? Between them, they’ve held the Sam Maguire for 68 years.

Many were wishing for this All-Ireland final. Now it should be said that hope was at its highest before last weekend. The courageous performances of Monaghan and Derry was enough proof that the decider would be a worthy watch regardless of who came through. That is not why any team played the way they did. They did it to win.

That should be the primary takeaway from 2023. There are still a lot of teams capable of winning an All-Ireland. There are few teams playing the way that will win an All-Ireland. A safety-first style can keep a side competitive. It takes more to make the jump.

“We came here to win this game,” said a crestfallen Ciaran Meenagh on Sunday. “There has been a lot of punditry and a lot of commentary about our style of play and a lot of that is fair but that also created a lot of opportunity for us because Kerry might have looked like that as well. We decided we would really go for it.”

That gave them the best prospect of succeeding.

Here are eight observations from the Gaelic football championship.

The other contributors in a classic

David Clifford delivered a remarkable haul of nine points, but Kerry had huge contributions from elsewhere on their way to 1-17.

Tom O’Sullivan finished with four assists. Sean O’Shea kicked four points, three from play and assisted a goal as well as Diarmuid O’Connor’s point. He also forced the turnover on Brendan Rodgers for Clifford’s final score.

Derry’s Conor McCluskey deserves his place in the All-Star conversation having limited Paudie Clifford to one point and one assist while chipping in with three assists at the other end. Special mention should also go to Shane McGuigan. His final floated free was an obvious blunder but before that he clipped six points, three from play while also earning two of his frees, assisting Brendan Rogers and contributing two secondary assists.

McGuigan had a huge influence despite being marked by Jason Foley. The Kerry full-back had kept Darren McCurry, Brian Hurley and Sam Mulroy scoreless from play in his three previous games.

The referee analysing the referee

Amidst the storm that was the new GAAGO deal earlier this year, there was one bright ray. BBC Northern Ireland secured rights to broadcast the All-Ireland football and hurling finals for the first time in that landmark deal.

BBC’s coverage has been consistently excellent across both codes and last weekend they utilised three-time All-Ireland SFC final referee Maurice Deegan as a pundit for key officiating decisions. He was particularly busy during the Derry-Kerry tie. Here is how he called the crucial calls.

On Chrissy McKaigue’s yellow card: “Joe (McQuillan) was 100% right. He got the yellow card because he was noted two or three times for pulling the jersey. Chrissy McKaigue would want to be very careful.”

On Shane Ryan’s collision with Shane McGuigan: “I think it was rough play, that is what the rulebook states. Rough play would be a yellow card.”

On Diarmuid O’Connor’s black card: “He didn’t have to pull him down; the hand trip is what it was and that is in the rules.”

On Foley’s second-half foul as McGuigan made for goal: “I’d say Joe gave him a noting for pulling him back, not a pull-down. Therefore, it is not a black card.”

On Kerry’s two late frees for Stephen O’Brien and David Clifford: “That (second) free he was correct; he’d given the advantage. The one previous to that was probably a little soft to be fair.”

However, the increasingly difficult task of officiating the modern game was actually best illustrated by the commentary partnership of Thomas Niblock and Philly McMahon. Just before half-time, David Clifford was booked for a shoulder on Derry’s Shane McGuigan.

“That is a high hit. Now, a big call. It was David Clifford,” declared Niblock immediately. “It was a high challenge. Straight into the head of McGuigan.” “Straight in the chest,” replied McMahon.

Two replays later, they realised the hit was actually shoulder-to-shoulder and changed their assessment.

“It is such a difficult job for the referee," said Niblock.

Derry fail to take their chance(s)

1-11 in one half is extraordinary shooting. Derry had 15 shots in the first half and scored from 12 of them. Then fatigue set in. It wasn’t that they hit the wall. They hit the post, hit bodies, hit it short and wide as well.

In total, the Ulster champions had 31 shots, two more than Kerry but finished with 52% efficiency. It didn’t come down to one referee call, they still had more than enough chances and failed to take them.

How do you crack Cluxton?

Before Saturday’s fixture, leading GAA analyst Dave Morris pointed out an interesting trend.

“If there is a chink for Dublin it is when they are forced long past their 65-metre line,” he wrote. “Of 11 kickouts, they have won five but have not scored anything from them. Of the six lost they have conceded three points. It is a brave strategy to press high.”

Kildare are the last opposition to enjoy success pressing Dublin and they still lost by nine points. That day Cluxton went long ten times. Dublin won three and scored 0-1, Kildare took seven and mined 0-3.

That is why Monaghan tried to squeeze. Easier said than done. Stephen Cluxton still retained 88% of his kickouts, kicking on from 83% in the All-Ireland quarter-final. When he had few options, he went to that trusted deep left pocket where Brian Howard, James McCarthy and Brian Fenton all congregated. Bar one misjudged effort over the sideline it was a successful approach.

Kerry have studied this area closely and often adjust in-game. They now have two weeks to come up with a scheme for the biggest test yet.

Big bench press and core power

Early in the first half, Dessie Farrell sent on Ciaran Kilkenny after Niall Scully had a couple of sloppy turnovers and received a black card. Jack McCaffrey came on and clipped a point, Dean Rock struck 1-1. For Kerry Stephen O’Brien had a monstrous impact both with his point, free and a series of turnovers and blocks.

At the same time, their core stayed strong.

“Maybe that is where it really shows in those last number of minutes,” said Monaghan boss Vinny Corey afterwards. “We’ve seen that from Dublin before where you think you are going well and they can punish you in those last few minutes once you get tired and fatigue a little bit.”

24 hours later, Jack O’Connor made a similar point.

“Hats off to Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald, I thought we finished the game stronger."

Tailteann Cup provides an opportunity for the panel

The Tailteann Cup finalists both utilised an enormous squad across the season, according to The Numbers Gael.

Down’s Conor Laverty used 48 players in 2023, a total that means they have the second-highest in the country this season. It means the Mourne county have used a remarkable 69 players across their last two campaigns. Meath’s Colm O’Rourke has given gametime to 42 this year.

Attendance-gate

On Sunday this writer tweeted out the following:

“43,192 attendance in Croke Park. At an All-Ireland semi-final.”

It was admittedly a tad provocative expression of mild shock that the tie didn’t come closer to the 50k mark. Last year’s semi-final between Kerry and Dublin reached 73,602. On the Saturday, a 68,830 audience turned up for the Cavan v Westmeath/Galway vs Derry doubleheader.

Attendances are complicated. Historically they were significantly lower and even recently Kerry’s clash with Tyrone in 2019 only reached 33,848. A condensed calendar, the price of tickets and accommodation as well as a cost-of-living crisis are all major factors.

There were over 100 replies to that observation, containing everything from the sincere to the conspiratorial. A sizeable contingent commented on the quality of support for certain sides.

Fandom can be fickle. Even counties routinely praised for their travelling support can understandably struggle to bring out their base. Mayo footballers have an awesome tradition of immense backing. Last season the numbers in Croke Park for their final two championship games were paltry. The same is true for their trip to Killarney earlier this year.

Four-in-a-row-seeking John Kiely was infamously booed off in his second game in charge. The 40,115 at Dublin’s Leinster final contained a large Louth presence. There are legitimate reasons for all of that. The fact is everyone jumps on the bandwagon. The only difference is that some board at a slightly earlier station.

New York rising

An entirely home-grown New York powered to All-Ireland JFC success at Croke Park on Sunday with Brian Coughlan, the son of an Offaly father and New York mother, kicking the crucial point three minutes into stoppage time. In a repeat of last year’s final against Kilkenny, Johnny McGeeney's outfit finally flew back Stateside with some silverware.

Armagh native McGeeney recently stepped down as manager of their senior team after two seasons in charge. In 2022 they pushed Sligo hard and in April, New York secured a famous victory over Leitrim. This year their senior hurlers won the Connacht hurling league shield, while last March in Waterford the New York GAA colleges team won the Electric Ireland Higher Education Corn Na Mac Leinn Cup.

In HQ on Sunday, there were wild celebrations after the final whistle while Empire State of Mind boomed out over the loudspeakers.

In New York

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There's nothin' you can't do.