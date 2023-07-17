Join us for the Gaelic Football Show live in Killarney

We'll preview the All-Ireland decider between Kerry and Dublin with a special event in the Kingdom.
FINAL TWO: The Sam Maguire Cup and Dublin and Kerry crests ahead of the counties' showdown in Croke Park. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 16:33
Examiner Sport

With the football championship set for a mouth-watering climax between Dublin and Kerry on Sunday week, we'll preview the All-Ireland decider with a special, live Gaelic Football Show. 

The podcast crew of Paul Rouse, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan will throw in the ball at Killarney's Great Southern Hotel on Tuesday, July 25th (7.30pm). 

All-Ireland winning coach with the Kingdom, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Dublin legend Ciarán Whelan and Wicklow boss Oísin McConville will join us for an evening of championship discussion and analysis. 

Tickets are €25 -- or just €15 for Irish Examiner subscribers. 

You can buy tickets and read more here.  

<p>GONE: Darragh Egan’s time as Wexford senior hurling manager has come to an end following a review of his two years in charge. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Wexford GAA decide against extending Darragh Egan’s reign as senior hurling manager

