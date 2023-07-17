Join us for the Gaelic Football Show live in Killarney

With the football championship set for a mouth-watering climax between Dublin and Kerry on Sunday week, we'll preview the All-Ireland decider with a special, live Gaelic Football Show.
The podcast crew of Paul Rouse, James Horan and Maurice Brosnan will throw in the ball at Killarney's Great Southern Hotel on Tuesday, July 25th (7.30pm).
All-Ireland winning coach with the Kingdom, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Dublin legend Ciarán Whelan and Wicklow boss Oísin McConville will join us for an evening of championship discussion and analysis.
Tickets are €25 -- or just €15 forsubscribers.
You can buy tickets and read more here.