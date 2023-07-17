Subscriber

The Gaelic Football Show: Dublin and Kerry show class and the ones that got away 

Tomás Quinn joins James Horan, Maurice Brosnan and Paul Rouse after semi-final weekend.  
Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 01:06
Examiner Sport

Then there were two. 

After a highly-entertaining All-Ireland SFC semi-final weekend, we're down to old rivals Kerry and Dublin. 

To analyse it all, Paul Rouse is joined on the Gaelic Football Show by regular contributors James Horan and Maurice Brosnan, as well as former Dublin sharpshooter Tomás Quinn. 

They discuss Derry's impressive showing against the Kingdom, how a gutsy Monaghan left it slip on Saturday versus the Dubs, the Tailteann Cup victory for Meath and who'll pick up David Clifford in a fortnight's time. 

 

<p>JOB DONE: David Clifford of Kerry celebrates at the final whistle Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

