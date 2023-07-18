Tomás Quinn: O’Callaghan can have a big final, but Bugler would be a huge loss

It was another good evening’s work for Con O’Callaghan last Saturday as he scored two points for Dublin in their semi-final win over Monaghan. Yet the three-time All-Star can be great in the decider, according to Tomás Quinn.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast, the former Dublin footballer and St Vincent’s man said while O’Callaghan is not taking on defenders in the same way as he used to, he is close to igniting in time for the All-Ireland final against Kerry.

“You are splitting hairs in many aspects,” Quinn said. “If you think back to Con the goal against Tyrone and he got another one against Mayo, that is that step. There was one or two on Saturday where he stepped and went and he does seem to pull the brakes a bit quicker than he did in the past.

“Con is one of my favourite players to watch purely because he has that intent for goal. You can see it in him when he gets the ball.

“To me there are too many players (that are) okay getting the ball and handpassing over the bar or coming around and recycling it. When Con gets it, he is looking. Whether it is a system call or the way he is used to playing, a couple of years ago when he does go by the first guy it might open into space whereas now, he is running into two or three guys and that is where you get turned over. That is a cardinal sin, carrying into those contacts.”

O’Callaghan missed the 2022 semi-final against Kerry due to injury.

“The big thing is he has had a consistent season injury free. I know he had a bad injury last year and it obviously cost him. He is a physical freak when you see him and how he moves. His size and strength. I don’t know is anything holding him back from that side. I think he is close. If it is a more open game and a bit more traditional with more space up there, I would like to think he has a huge performance in him for a final.”

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell is hoping to have Seán Bugler back for the final after a calf injury ruled him out last weekend. For Quinn, his absence would be a significant blow.

“I thought Bugler was a massive miss for Dublin. In particular, I’d imagine one of the reasons Scully was taken off, they were struggling with the runs of Karl O’Connell and Conor McCarthy. Bugler has that. If you think of a Tom O’Sullivan, Graham O’Sullivan or Gavin White, you look at who has the physicality and speed?

“He is a good tackler, he gets through a mountain of work and he can play going forward. He can give you that outlet ball. He will be a big loss if he is not fit in a couple of weeks’ time.”