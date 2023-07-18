How the football All-Star picture looks ahead of the championship decider 

Not since Jack O’Shea in 1985 when the award was sponsored by Texaco has somebody won back-to-back footballer of the year awards. David Clifford may have already done enough to repeat that feat but James McCarthy or one of two or three more Dubliners may yet challenge him depending on Sunday week’s result.

Here’s how our All-Stars team is shaping up:

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Marginally ahead of Shane Ryan for the raft of clean sheets he has amassed since the Leinster semi-final, a bounty of seven. He also gave his best kicking display in the semi-final.

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Another accomplished campaign by the Magherafelt man. He continues to shine in supposedly difficult man-marking duties and popped up in plenty of successful attacks.

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

So much of what Dublin’s evergreen defender does is understated but plenty of it is effective. Seems the leading contender to mark David Clifford on Sunday week.

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

He didn’t venture forward as much as he would have preferred against Derry but nine points in the previous six games is a tidy return whose support and defensive play are just as good.

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

He mightn’t have scored against Dublin but McCarthy finished the championship as Monaghan’s top scorer from play with 2-11. That’s mighty impressive from wing-back.

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

One of football’s best all-rounders right now, his speed and timing were so crucial in Derry retaining their Ulster title and making the last-four for the second year in a row.

Gavin White (Kerry)

Pushed ahead of Karl O’Connell and Brian Howard with another sizzling performance this past weekend. The quality of his tackling as much as his ability to break lines is huge for Kerry.

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Having been close to a red card early on against Mayo, he delivered one of the great defiant displays. His turnover figures must be eye-watering. Still glides across the field.

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

He won’t be remembered for losing the ball against Kerry late on but a major success story as he moved from full-back to midfield and becoming such a scoring threat.

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

As he times his run perfectly, he has to be accommodated in what has been a fine year for midfielders. His influence has grown the more this championship has developed.

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Came good towards the end of the Monaghan game when he had some struggles previously. Nevertheless, his scoring totals have made for good reading across the championship.

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Another player whose 2023 season has been a slow burner but the Shamrocks man but has scored 2-12 from play in his last four games and is coming to the boil nicely.

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

When the dust settles on Sunday week or later, McGuigan should be picking up his first All-Star. His consistency and accuracy across the year makes him a cert for an award.

David Clifford (Kerry)

It should be – and probably is – a difficult season for the Clifford brothers but David is reaching heights he didn’t hit in his footballer of the year season in 2022. A phenom as if we didn’t know already.

Colm Basquel (Dublin)

Didn’t score against Monaghan and was taken off early but he has been Dublin’s best forward this championship with 5-15 from play, bringing much-needed endeavour to their attack.