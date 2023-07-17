Ciarán Meenagh: 'We probably are in a state of shock because we expected to win the game'

Ciarán Meenagh is about four minutes into the Derry post-mortem with the print media. As he recounts the many scoring opportunities not taken in the second period, he sits back in his chair and lets out one long sigh of utter disappointment.

“It’s gutting, like,” the Derry manager exhales.

Conor Doherty’s 42nd minute point is mentioned to Meenagh. It put them 1-12 to 1-10 ahead. They had only one wide to their name at this juncture. But the absolute clinical fashion in which they went about their business in the first half slowly began to desert them thereafter.

Brendan Rogers hit the post. Niall Toner’s tame goal effort was saved. Doherty kicked wide. Odhran Lynch’s point attempt was blocked. Gareth McKinless had his goal shot saved. And on and on the missed chances mounted.

“When we got [Conor Doherty’s] point, the tide almost changed. You could feel it, our players grew back into the game, and we looked like creating opportunities with our hard-running game from deep and our inside players were starting to get separation.

“But some of the chances that we created (another sigh here from Meenagh)... put it this way, we took much more difficult chances I felt in the first half than the chances we left behind us in the second.”

Did it all amount to Derry throwing victory away? After all, they had kept Kerry scoreless from the 48th to the 66th minute and were never led from the 24th to the 68th minute.

“Look, we probably are in a state of shock because we expected to win the game. Not for one second did we envisage anything other than planning for an All-Ireland final. We were really confident coming into the game.

“So the reason we were in a state of shock and such devastation was because we expected to win. And for such a large portion of the game, right up until coming down the straight, it looked like we were going to win. I suppose that's why.”

There was a point of view held by many quarters before the throw-in that Derry’s style of play would prevent them from reaching the concluding day of action.

Meenagh reckons that worked to their advantage in how they went more offensive than they had been. In the first half alone, their seven different scorers from play completely debunked the notion that they over-rely on Shane McGuigan.

“Since I took this role on 10 weeks ago, I’ve deleted social media off my phone. I don’t read the papers anymore. The commentary that’s out there is the commentary that’s out there, it’s probably warranted enough.

“But we felt that the commentary that’s out there gave us an opportunity today, gave us an opportunity to maybe strike in a way that was unexpected.

“And maybe when the dust settles we’ll take some confidence from that – but ultimately we didn’t get the job done, and that’s going to be hard to live with for a day or two.”