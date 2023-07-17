Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Serene Clifford guided Kerry through a serious storm

After 63 championship games we are at the destination many expected from the off, a Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland final.

Monaghan and Derry both played their parts in a great weekend of football but ultimately the two superpowers of Gaelic football prevailed. Kerry survived an intense battle against a team with ferocious pace and athleticism all over the field. It will stand to them.

The Munster champions were in trouble at half-time, but I wasn’t panicked. They had a stronger bench but more importantly I felt that the winning experience built up from last year would stand to them. It is impossible to overstate what that experience means when it comes to the punch, in those final 10 minutes from the 65th minute on.

Until a team gets over the line, desperation can lead to rash and often incorrect decisions in those late-game phases. Mistakes are costly and suck the energy out of the crowd and more importantly out of your teammates. Those nagging doubts at the back of your mind start to come to the front of your subconscious. Fatigue moves towards exhaustion, and everything feels hard.

Once a team wins they thrive in these situations. They want to be in that scenario and collectively navigate through it. The simple satisfaction of winning is sweetened with the additional fulfilment that comes with doing it the hard way, with everything on the line.

The more often a team survives those tests the more robust and difficult to beat they become. Dublin had a copyright on this in the recent past but now Kerry are building a body of work that they can also trademark.

That winning experience empowers and equips the players with the knowledge and know-how to do it. In these game and season-defining moments, calmness is vital. It is about doing the simple things well. Communicating with each other to keep doing it again and again. David Clifford epitomised this, but he was ably supported by nearly all of his teammates. As well as scoring his nine points, he created and shared the ball but most of all he radiated serenity.

Whatever decisions were taken at half-time when Joe McQuillan threw the ball up to resume the second half Diarmuid O’Connor won it brilliantly and immediately drove at Derry, setting the tone. Seanie O’Shea handled the ball twice in quick succession straight after the break and it was clear that he wanted to wear himself into the game, which he did.

The terms of engagement were set as the Munster Champions were determined to bend them back in their favour. Sometimes when faced with a puzzle like Derry it can be easy to overthink it, as Kerry did in the first half. They had to go after it in the second half and especially late on and it really suited them.

They got two points off the Odhran Lynch kickout when aggressively pressed late on, much as Dublin had done in the closing stages on Saturday evening. Earlier in the game when they were giving up the Derry kickout it didn’t work as well as the Ulster champions managed to score 1-5 from their own uncontested short restarts.

It is food for thought with the final in mind as the approach to the opposition kickout has been a bit of a conundrum all year.

Stephen O’Brien’s introduction at half-time was also massively significant. He has had a frustrating season as he has been hobbled by injuries but he was at his best here. His biggest attribute as a modern wing forward is his ability to go both ways, to defend and attack with equal effect.

GOAL: Gavin White of Kerry celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

In the first few minutes straight after half-time he forced two huge turnovers. His colleagues followed his example as Kerry pushed up all over the pitch. They no longer allowed Derry to receive passes uncontested and build up the head of the steam that had led to so many problems in the first half as their runners repeatedly punched holes.

Suddenly Derry’s comfortable three-point half-time lead was down to the minimum. In addition to his incredible workrate, O’Brien won a questionable free, converted by his clubmate Seán O’Shea, and also kicked a great score off his left foot in the game-defining phase. He is experienced and courageous. He will be doing his utmost over the next fortnight to convince Jack and co to start him in the final.

Speaking of Jack, when he has time to reflect today he will be thrilled with the resilience his side showed. They were tested to the hilt and they came through a stern examination on the sideline also. In terms of getting prepared and conditioned for a final it couldn’t have been much better. Both sides arrive to that final day primed and ready, which only adds to the anticipation that straightaway surrounds the mouth-watering clash.

Derry were heroic in defeat. Individually they all played well but Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless and Brendan Rogers were incredible. I have been fortunate enough to see them a good few times over the last two years and I have really enjoyed watching them develop. Their innovations in attack, in particular, this year have fascinated me.

I was worried this week as I wondered how the Kerry defence would deal with them in set attacks when they got everyone forward. In the first half, they had 20 attacks and got 16 shots off. They scored 1-11 and had a shot accuracy of 75% from play. All of these are match-winning metrics.

They continued to create chances in the second half getting off 15 shots in 17 attacks. However, their accuracy fell off a cliff. They were at 21% from play during that second period. They created a bundle of goal chances but couldn’t add to their early major. As well as the significance of the goal on the scoreboard it would have given their energy and confidence levels a massive and necessary boost. They needed that fillip as the missed chances visibly drained energy out of them.

While it is impossible to pick out one key moment in a match of so many Shane Ryan’s remarkable save from McKinless felt huge at the time, and even bigger now looking back at it. Ryan spread himself in a textbook manner and then his strong arm save kept the shot out.

In general, he was outstanding, scoring a memorable point from play when Kerry were under the cosh and he was 86% on his own kickouts with Kerry scoring 1-5 from their restart. Derry’s next step will be to deepen their squad to have game changers ready to come into the game when it comes to that final quarter.

There is plenty of talent coming through in Derry from their successful schools, minor and under-20 teams. Managing these players' transition and continuing to find those tiny increments of improvement at the top level that can be the difference will be their mission in 2024.

The fortnight between here and the final will fly and will be filled with plenty of talk and analysis. The back-to-back will be on Kerry people's minds.

Revenge for last year will occupy Dublin thoughts. However, the fact that Kerry haven’t beaten Dublin in an All-Ireland final since 1985 is sure to add to Kingdom motivation.

Fuel for the fire.

Credit to Johnny Bradley and RTÉ for the stats