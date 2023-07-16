Brian Gavin: If the technology is there for referees, why not use it? 

I’ve mentioned here before how easier football is to referee than hurling but the Kerry-Derry All-Ireland semi-final proved the bigger ball game can still be awkward to officiate.

I’ll come to Stephen O’Brien’s soft free towards the end of the game in a moment but I’ll give the example of David Clifford’s yellow card. In real time, it appeared a justified call for fouling Shane McGuigan but replays showed it was shoulder to shoulder and it was a harsh decision against the Kerry captain.

If only Joe McQuillan had the opportunity to look at the incident again. The evening before, Seán Hurson overruled an umpire who had initially awarded a 45 for Dublin at the Hill 16 end after he and his other assistants caught a look at the replay on the big screen. As I’ve written in this column, when the technology is there to make the right call, why not use it?

Derry were rightly aggrieved with Joe’s awarding of a free for O’Brien in the 66th minute. I don’t think the following point by Seán O’Shea turned the game in Kerry’s favour – Derry really have to look at the goal chances they didn’t take earlier in the second half and the wides near the end – but it was a rough call on Derry.

Chrissy McKaigue went into Joe’s book in the 27th minute for persistent fouling on David Clifford. He conceded a third free to Clifford in the 67th minute and should have been sent off for a second yellow when he collided with Clifford in additional time.

Joe was right to black card Diarmuid O’Connor for a trip in the 28th minute and as O’Connor was off the field he was sharp to punish Shane Ryan and Jason Foley for their attempt to slow down the clock. As Ryan took his time on a kick-out, Joe cancelled it and threw up the ball on the 20-metre line.

On Saturday, Seán gave another fine display of officiating. He made a good spot early on when he whistled Conor Boyle for tugging Cormac Costello’s jersey off the ball and Niall Scully was correctly sin-binned for tripping Conor McCarthy after the Dublin forward lost the ball.

The only soft free in the first half that I can recall was one for Con O’Callaghan but Seán was always in command. In the second half, he upset Dublin fans with two calls against their team in quick succession but he was right with both of them – the first was a throw ball and the second O’Callaghan took too many steps.

Seán has been outstanding these last two years and this latest display was one any referee would be proud of giving in an All-Ireland semi-final. Alongside David Gough, he’s the best in the country but may lose out to Gough for the final after Seán was given the honour last year.

It's unusual that referees get successive finals although Fergal Horgan was in hurling and James McGrath did final replays two years running. If I was on the selection committee, I’d be picking Seán but David has been excellent and would be deserving of it too.

As for next Sunday, it was great to see John Keenan being appointed to his first All-Ireland senior hurling final in what is his last year as a senior inter-county referee. Some people have suggested he’s been given the Kilkenny-Limerick game as a farewell present but Croke Park don’t do sentiment and after the Munster final last year they put John in the bold corner.

The mental resolve he has shown since then makes him the right man for the job. You could see in the Galway-Tipperary All-Ireland quarter-final that he was being careful not to damage his chances of being handed the final gig but I expect he will use plenty of common sense next weekend in a game that will demand it.