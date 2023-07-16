Dublin 'cavalry' have been building to regain title, warns Jack O'Connor

Jack O’Connor says Dublin have been building towards regaining the All-Ireland final on Sunday week.

It’s the Kerry manager’s sense that they have targeted a final date from before the start of the season when Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey returned to the panel.

“We feel the game will bring us on but this was a very intense game,” claimed O’Connor after victory over Derry. “The fact that our panel contributed will put a spark in training over the next few weeks but I do feel that we have to improve.

“It’s very obvious that Dublin team have been gearing up for two weeks’ time from well back. They brought back the cavalry, they even brought back Pat Gilroy. They didn’t bring those boys back for the craic.”

O’Connor again urged the GAA to look at reintroducing the maor foirne on a restricted scale. As Kerry trailed Derry up to the 68th minute, he bemoaned being unable to pass on communication to players.

“It’s a desperate situation when you’re trying to get messages in – you’re wasting your time. Then you have linesmen yahooing at you if you’re too over the line. It’s something that has to be taken up long term because that can’t go on.

“Jesus, you should be allowed to get a message onto the field. Christ, you’re helpless. If you’re trying to make a switch, it’s very, very difficult. You have to try and think of clandestine plans to get messages in, you know.

“I think the GAA should tidy that up. A certain amount of incursions allowed on the field per half. Two or three per half. Surely to God they can allow that. It’s not fair with the effort that’s being put in, in front of that crowd. You can’t hear somebody from here to the door.

“Coaches should be allowed to get messages in, and I know it was abused in the past but three or four per half that wouldn’t be any stain on the game.”

Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh described Joe McQuillan’s decision to award Stephen O’Brien a 66th-minute free as “a tough call against us”.

Converted by Seán O’Shea, the free ended a scoreless 18 minutes for Kerry and brought them within a point. It was also the first of five points without reply, which won the reigning All-Ireland champions this semi-final as it set in train a series of Derry kick-outs, which Kerry pressed hard.

“Absolutely massive moment in the game, I felt,” said Meenagh. “From where I was standing, it was a tight call against us in the context of the game. The other free after it (David Clifford’s for a foul by Chrissy McKaigue on Clifford), I don’t know.

“It would be unfair for me to comment because I think on the balance of play and Joe has refereed us a number of times this year, he’s a very good referee, you have to look at things in the wider context. But if you’re getting into the minute detail in terms of the time of the game, I felt that was a tough call against us."