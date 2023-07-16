Chin's heroics fail to lift Faythe Harriers out of relegation trouble

WEXFORD SHC

Lee Chin fired 0-15 but it failed to lift Faythe Harriers out of a relegation battle as they eventually went down to a 1-20 to 0-22 defeat to fellow strugglers Oylegate-Glenbrien in their crucial senior hurling third-round clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Both sides were on a single point from their opening two round games, so the victory for Oylegate-Glenbrien could hand them not alone safety from a relegation struggle but a championship lifeline.

It just feels as if Faythe Harriers yearly struggle with relegation is set to continue particularly as their final two games come against high flying St. Anne's (Rathangan) and St. Martin's both now almost assured of a place in the knock-out stages.

The opening 30 minutes were somewhat of a shoot-out involving Seamus Casey for the eventual winners and Chin, at the end of which Oylegate-Glenbrien led 0-12 to 0-11.

That they managed to outscore their opponents until the closing stages, with Chin's 0-15, 0-5 from play, giving them a slender lead but a late goal from former inter-county player Podge Doran handed the Enniscorthy District side a crucial two points.

Following their opening-round defeat to St. Anne's, St. Martin's continued their winning ways with a second successive victory as second-half goals from Joe Coleman and Rory O'Connor helped them shock table-toppers Naomh Eanna on 2-20 to 0-17 final scoreline.

Although the team were evenly matched for a lengthy period, St. Martin's led 0-12 to 0-8 at half-time, but went on to play their best hurling into the wind with a storming second-half display, that not even the heroics of Conor McDonald in the losers attack could defy, despite his finishing the game with 0-6.

St. Anne's heeded the warning signs. Following their opening game victory, they fell to a draw with Oylegate-Glenbrien in their second round clash. However, they still had to call on the experienced Jonathan Fogarty whose goal in the closing minute helped them a 2-15 to 1-14 victory over Glynn-Barntown who are now in real relegation trouble with just a single point from three games played.

One was settling for a draw in the clash of holder Ferns St. Aidan's and Enniscorthy Rapparees clashed in their top of the table clash.

Just how much the result meant to both sides could be garnished from the intensity of the battle over sixty minutes as Rapparees set about avenging last year's single point semi-final defeat to the same opposition.

And it was a case of both sides battling to the final whistle with eventually a last second Diarmuid Doyle point, having earlier goaled,this coupled with the superb freetaking of Ian Byrne, handed the reigning champions a 1-14 to 0-6 victory over their Enniscorthy rivals, for whom attacker Oisin Pepper kept his side in contention with 0-7 from placed balls during the course of the game.