O’Sullivan the Crotta hero as Causeway bow out in first ever Kerry SHC shoot-out

Garveys Supervalu Kerry SHC: Crotta O’Neills 2-21 Causeway 3-18 (Crotta O’Neills win 3-2 on penalties)

Crotta O’Neills and Causeway produced one the most dramatic championship encounters in recent years in this SHC quarterfinal played at a windswept Austin Stack Park, with Crotta winning a penalty shoot 3-2, after the sides could not be separated at the end of normal time nor extra time.

Crotta O’Neill’s now advance to play Kilmoyley next Saturday evening in the semi-final while Causeway’s dreams of back-to-back Neilus Flynn’s have been dashed as they were carried out on their shields.

Crotta O’Neills had two heroes among a team of giants but it was goalkeeper Adam O’Sullivan who was mobbed by his teammates when he superbly saved Keith Carmody’s penalty (Causeway’s sixth) and Crotta fell over the line 3-2 winners. O’Sullivan made three penalties in total and scored Crotta's fifth but Causeway keeper John Mike Dooley leveled to bring the shoot-out to sudden death.

The other Crotta hero was Shane Nolan who likes making history — not only was he involved in the first penalty shoot-out in the Kerry SHC but he was the first player to use Hawkeye when it was first introduced in Croke Park during a Christy Ring Cup Final. But Nolan, who scored 1-11 of his side’s total, missed his first penalty. In sudden death however he drove his match-winning penalty beyond Dooley’s reach.

This was an epic despite Crotta O’Neill’s starting well against the wind, racing 0-3 to 0-0 in front inside the opening eight minutes thanks to two points from Shane Nolan and another from Sean Weir.

Causeway eventually got going with Joseph Diggins leading the way and Gavin Dooley pounced for a crucial goal in the 11th minute. Diggins and Gerard Leen added points and suddenly Causeway moved 1-3 to 0-3 ahead at the end of the opening quarter.

Crotta O’Neills were soon on level terms thanks to two Nolan frees and a fine Darragh O’Donoghue point. But Causeway finally got the hang of the wind and another Gavin Dooley goal in the 30th minute along with some nice points saw Causeway lead 2-8 to 0-7 at half time. The big question now was, had Causeway done enough.

It was nip and tuck during the third quarter with Brandon Barrett sweeping superbly for Causeway and Joseph Diggins fired over two points as his side moved eight clear.

But Crotta O’Neills were strong at the back thanks to Rory Mahony and Sean McGrath while Shane Nolan along with Bill Keane, Barry Mahony and bother Rory fired over a succession of points to close the gap to two.

Then Crotta struck for a crucial goal and suddenly led 1-15 to 2-11 with five left. In the 60th minute Shane Nolan set up Seanie McElligott who buried the ball in the Causeway net and Crotta looked home and hosed with added time to come. But Brandon Barrett then closed the gap to three and in the very last play, fielded a free in the Crotta goalmouth, was fouled and drilled the penalty home to force extra time.

Extra time was another titanic battle with Keith Carmody converting four frees but Crotta looked the winners when Thomas O’Connor fired them in front with a point for the ages. But Causeway got one last chance in added time and Keith Carmody scored a difficult free which meant a first ever penalty shoot-out.

Crotta O’Neills prevailed and they now face Kilmoyley in one semi-final while Ballyduff and Lixnaw meet in the other one.

Scorers for Crotta O’Neills: S Nolan (1-11, 8fs), S McElligott (1-1), S Weir and B Mahony (1f) (0-2 each), T O’Connor, R Mahony, Declan and Darragh O’Donoghue and B Keane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Causeway: G Dooley (2-0), Joseph Diggins (0-6), B Barrett (1-3, 1-0 pen, 1f), K Carmody (0-5 frees), G Leen (0-2), P McGrath and M Murphy (0-1 each).

CROTTA O’NEILLS: A O’Sullivan; S McGrath, B Keane, E Shanahan; R Mahony, T O’Connor, D Behan; J McKenna, T McKenna; S McElligott, S Weir, G Parker; Darragh O’Donoghue, S Nolan, Declan O’Donoghue. Subs: B Mahony for Parker (ht), S O’Donoghue for Darragh O’Donoghue (59), Darragh O’Donoghue for Behan (61), C White for McElligott (67), D Kennelly for Nolan (77), Nolan for Declan O’Donoghue (80+2).

CAUSEWAY: J M Dooley; G Leen, M Delaney, S Leahy ; T Barrett, Jason Diggins, Evan Murphy; K Carmody, Billy Lyons; Joseph Diggins, P McGrath, D Mahoney; B Barrett, G Mahony, G Dooley. Subs: A Fealy for T Barrett, inj (7), C Harty for Carmody (47), A Whyte for G Mahoney (58), M Murphy 0-1 for Leahy (59), Carmody for McGrath red card (61), M Lynch for D Mahoney (67), S Leahy for B Barrett inj (70+2), K Leahy for Lyons (78).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick)