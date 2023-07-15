Dubs find higher gear to finally shake off stubborn Monaghan

Dublin 1-17 Monaghan 0-13

Dublin drive into a first All-Ireland SFC final in three years on the back of another composed if grittier performance.

Level in the 60th minute, Monaghan deserved to be closer than the scoreline suggests but Dublin wore them down in the closing stages as Brian Fenton took over and Dean Rock’s additional-time goal was a coup de grace.

At a packed Croke Park, Dublin hardly had things all their own way and a lot of the game was played on Monaghan’s terms but they never looked troubled and Stephen Cluxton extended his string of consecutive clean sheets in championship to 13 games and over 1,000 minutes.

Monaghan levelled the game for the fourth time with the first score of the second half via Ryan McAnespie. Dublin struck back with a brace from Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan although Monaghan were again breathing down their necks when Conor McManus won and converted a free off Mick Fitzsimons.

As Dublin struggled to make any dent around Monaghan’s “D”, Vinny Corey’s side squared matters when McManus was on hand to hurt O’Callaghan for touching the ball on the ground. The Dublin forward made amends with a score soon after the following kick-out and Lee Gannon doubled their advantage.

A quick combination of McManus points, the second from a mark, cancelled out that advantage but Dublin provided the next three points. Brian Fenton opening his account, Paul Mannion sent over a free and Jack McCaffrey pushed forward to score. A second from Fenton in the 69th minute and Dublin had the largest cushion of the game.

Monaghan never led at any stage and didn’t make their numerical advantage count in the 10-plus minutes of the first half when Niall Scully was off the field for a black card trip on Conor McCarthy. And yet they were just a point behind at the break, 0-7 to 0-8.

As good as Dublin were on their kick-outs, as good as some of Brian Fenton’s kick-passing was for two marks, the Leinster champions only managed three points from play, matching Monaghan’s tally. That there was such a reliance on Costello, who contributed two of them as well another four placed balls, was a concern too.

The goal chances of the half fell to Monaghan too, McCarthy shooting off balance and hitting the post in the 14th minute having earned a free conceded by Fenton. Ryan McAnespie also had a shot snuffed four minutes later.

Beggan’s resultant 45, one of three he sent over in the opening period, brought the sides level. Three times Dublin went two points ahead in the following eight minutes but Monaghan reeled them in by the 33rd minute when Beggan bisected the posts after a long-range Gary Mohan effort.

Costello’s fourth free, punishing a foul by Killian Lavelle on Colm Basquel, gave Dublin the slight advantage going into the break. The final gap between the sides would be significantly wider.

Scorers for Dublin: C. Costello (0-7, 3 frees, 1 mark); D. Rock (1-1, 0-1 free); C. O’Callaghan, P. Mannion (1 mark), B. Fenton (0-2 each); P. Small, L. Gannon, J. McCaffrey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: C. McManus (0-5, 3 frees, 1 mark); R. Beggan (0-3, 45s); S. O’Hanlon, M. Bannigan, G. Mohan, R. McAnespie, J. McCarron (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton; E. Murchan, D. Byrne, M. Fitzsimons; B. Howard, J. Small, L. Gannon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy (c); P. Small, C. O’Callaghan, N. Scully; P. Mannion, C. Basquel, C. Costello.

Subs: C. Kilkenny for N. Scully (29); J. McCaffrey for C. Basquel (44); L. O’Dell for P. Small (63); D. Rock for P. Mannion (69); T. Lahiff for C. Costello (70+2).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; C. Boyle, R. Wylie, K. Duffy (c); K. O’Connell, K. Lavelle, C. McCarthy; K. Hughes, G. Mohan; S. O’Hanlon, M. Bannigan, R. McAnespie; C. McManus, D. Hughes, D. Ward.

Subs: K. Gallagher for D. Ward (44); J. McCarron for K. Hughes (46); C. Lennon for D. Hughes (temp 51-54); R. O’Toole for C. Boyle (60); S. Jones for R. McAnespie (66); C. Lennon for K. Lavelle (69).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).