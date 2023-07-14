Ballyduff make full use of first half wind advantage

Kerry SHC Quarter-final

Ballyduff 2-19 Abbeydorney 1-15

Ballyduff, thanks to a dominant first half display with a strong wind to their backs, saw off a brave second half comeback by a Michael O’Leary inspired Abbeydorney, to hold on for a seven point win, in this entertaining Kerry SHC quarterfinal played in diabolical weather in the Austin Stack Park.

Ballyduff, with it's mix of youth and experience, were expertly marshaled by the Boyle brothers Mikey and Padraig along with Captain Eoin Ross. Abbeydorney just did not have the scoring power upfront with the exception of the brilliance of Michael O’Leary and so their long wait for a SHC title last won in 1974, must wait at least for another year.

Ballyduff dominated proceedings from the outset playing with a strong wind and had raced 1-3 to 0-0 in front in the opening five minutes. Points from Dylan Moriarty, Kieran O’Carroll and a Padraig Boyle free, was followed by the opening goal in the 5th minute. J P O’Carroll’s long delivery was grabbed by Mikey Boyle over his head and he found brother Padraig who fired low the bottom corner of net.

Ballyduff had nine different scorers from play in the opening half as they put Abbeydorney to the sword. Abbeydorney did respond with points Michael and Daniel O’Leary but their attacks were sporadic. Ballyduff were scoring at will and by half time they had stretched their lead to 14 points (2-13 to 0-5) with their second goal coming in the 26th minute, scored by a deft lob from Aidan O’Connor.

Abbeydorney with a mountain to climb, set about their task with admirable spirit and with the wind and rain to their backs they soon reduced the deficit. Michael O’Leary with 0-7, two from play and points from Brendan O’Leary and Jack Sheehan closed the gap to just seven (2-15 to 0-14) at the end of the third quarter.

Ballyduff, who went seventeen minutes without a score, finally steadied the ship when Kevin Goulding scored one over his left shoulder and Podge Boyle added a free which appeared to kill off the Abbeydorney fightback. Adam Segal, Mikey Boyle and Kyle O’Connor were outstanding at the back for Ballyduff and they eased into the semi-finals next weekend despite a late Brendan O’Leary goal for Abbeydorney.

Scorers for Ballyduff: P Boyle (1-7, 5fs, 1’65), A O’Connor (1-1), K O’Carroll, K Goulding, D Moriarty (0-2 each), E Ross, J O’Sullivan, D O’Carroll, M Boyle and J Enright (0-1 each)

Scorers for Abbeydorney: M O’Leary (0-10, 7 fs), B O’Leary (1-1), N O’Mahony (0-2), D O’Leary and J Sheehan (0-1 each)

ABBEYDORNEY: N Roche; K Dineen, S Egan, M Clifford; S O’Sullivan, J O’Connor, R Donovan; D O’Leary, N O’Mahony; P J Keane, M O’Leary, K Sheehan; J Sheehan, O Maunsell, D Egan.

Subs: B O’Leary for P J Keane (19), M Slattery for K Sheehan (h/t), J Maunsell for D O’Leary (h/t), J Hannon for D Egan (46)

BALLYDUFF: D Quinlan; T Slattery, D Slattery, J P O’Carroll; K O’Connor, A Segal, A O’Connor; E Ross, J O’Sullivan; K O’Carroll, D O’Carroll, K Goulding,; P Boyle, M Boyle, D Moriarty.

Subs: J Enright for K O’Carroll (23), T O’Grady for J P O’Carroll (61), D Goulding for A O’Connor (63).

Referee: C O’Regan (Cork)