Despite probe, RTÉ claims GAAGO does not need approval from watchdog

RTÉ has insisted that its GAAGO pay-per-view service does not require CCPC permission to operate despite an enquiry into the operation by the consumer and competition body.

Earlier this summer the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission began a probe into the channel, which had originally been approved as an overseas platform to charge subscriptions for games.

The commission told the Irish Examiner: “Earlier this summer the CCPC opened an enquiry into GAAGO when it became apparent that the activities of the joint venture may have been extended beyond those notified to and cleared by the CCPC in 2017.”

The inspectorate body said both RTÉ and the GAA were assisting with its enquiry, which is ongoing.

In a statement to this newspaper, and despite the CCPC’s comments, RTÉ said “we were of the view, that CCPC approval was not needed” and the broadcaster insisted it had not acted unlawfully.

"The CCPC initiated a process a couple of months back outlining initial queries regarding GAAGO’s decision to extend its activities to the domestic market,” RTÉ said.

“We welcome this. Both parties have kept the CCPC fully informed and briefed of all developments and we have engaged fully with the CCPC with regard to this process.

“When the decision was originally made to extend activities of GAAGO in the domestic market, very careful and detailed consideration was given as to whether or not CCPC approval was needed in advance.

“As it was a two-year deal, we were of the view, that CCPC approval was not needed.

“The CCPC is entitled to engage and seek information on this matter in terms of reaching their own assessment.”

It’s not known how long the inquiries, which RTÉ insists is not an investigation, into GAAGO will take, or when those findings will be delivered.