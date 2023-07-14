Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Kerry must embrace the grind and be patient at pace

CAN Kerry keep their back to back ambitions alive? Are the Dubs really back? Can one or both of the Ulster duo cause shocks to earn their place in paradise in a fortnight? Surely it can’t merely be a procession to an inevitable Dublin v Kerry final, there has to be some twist? Right? There were plenty of twists at the same stage in 2021 when the last Kerry v Dublin final was forecasted with authority.

Read on for some talking points that may be significant over the course of semi-final weekend.

Embracing the grind

Two contrasting quotes from two Seáns to start with, that reveal much about the mindset that Kerry will need to adopt this weekend as they attempt to negotiate an extremely tricky obstacle.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner football podcast this week, Seán Powter described what it was like to play against Derry in their quarter-final clash. “It is frustrating and psychologically it is just concentration 24/7. In Croke Park it felt like a grind the last day. I love going out playing the game. Kerry and Mayo were football-on-football. Man-on-man. This one was a psychological battle.”

Part of the learning curve for this Cork group is understanding that there will be days when it won’t be pretty and it is about finding a way to win. Any way. Grinding out a result and moving on.

The other Seán, Seán O’Shea spoke to Colm Parkinson on his Smaller Fish podcast after winning the All-Ireland last year and highlighted the importance of “embracing the grind”, when needs be. It is great when both teams are willing to go at each other in an end-to-end contest but it is of huge import not to be thrown off course by the opposition approach and set-up.

Derry’s ingrained style suits what they want to do with the athletic profile of player they have. As important to them is the fact that they understand that it also really discommodes the opposition and makes them uncomfortable. They have the players to take Kerry on in a shootout but they know they will lose that type of game nine times out of 10. They want to set the conditions to give themselves the best possible chance of winning. To bend those conditions back in their favour and to attempt to dictate the terms of the match, the power of patience will be significant for Kerry.

They will face a Derry wall more often than not when they attack, a wall highly organised and trying to dispossess them. Those dispossessions and the resultant counter-attacks are a central pillar of the Derry game plan. Kerry will need to move the ball around. Keep on the move and play in the direction they are facing to avoid getting swallowed up. Shoot from outside. Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin White will be encouraged to punch holes with their pace to create openings and overlaps.

While patience will be important it has to be patience at pace. While avoiding contact most of the time the ball has to move from A to B crisply, accurately and with pace. No looping hand passes or inaccurate deliveries on the floor that put the receiver under pressure and give the Ulster men the opportunity to swarm and win back the ball. Kerry will appreciate that Derry thrive on turnovers. Against Cork they scored six points from turnovers, against Donegal in the group game it was 2-5.

One interesting nugget from Jack O’Connor’s press conference this week was his assertion that the team was peaking as much mentally as physically, if not more so. Embracing the grind and playing with patience will be part of that process this weekend.

Protecting your goals without a sweeper

I have enjoyed watching the Derry attack evolve. When they have the ball they attack with all of their players. I expect Kerry to leave David Clifford up and he will be watched by Chrissy McKaigue as Derry attack with everyone else, including Odhran Lynch. On occasion, McKaigue may even abandon his post but for the most part he will be so wired into David he won’t want to leave his side, voluntarily at least.

JOB TO DO: Derry’s Christopher McKaigue. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

He adopted this policy when marking Conor McManus in the early stages of their Ulster Championship game. When a set attack develops, Derry love to create a 13v13 or 14v14 conditioned game inside the opposition 45-metre line. They often end up with four and sometimes five players inside the 13-metre line, close to the end line to stretch the pitch to its maximum length. They also endeavour to widen the pitch to its limit, leaving pockets of space in and around the ‘D’. The obvious aim is to exploit that space. Everyone inside the 45 has to be marked, robbing the opposition of a sweeper or sweepers. It creates all kinds of problems for the defending team, and Kerry have not faced anything remotely as organised and sophisticated yet this season.

If a sweeper tries to cheat off a Derry player they actively try to free up that player to have a shot or at worst create an overlap before handing the ball off to a shooter, usually Shane McGuigan or Paul Cassidy. If the weak side cheats in too much in a help defence to guard the ‘D’ the Ulster champions are excellent at switching the play quickly to create mismatches at the far side. Conor McCluskey’s goal against Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final is a fine example of this.

This creates an interesting conundrum for Kerry in general and Tadhg Morley in particular, who will find it hard to play his usual game. Dropping off and minding his full-back line won’t be an option.

Both Armagh in the Ulster final and Dublin in the Division 2 final made life harder for Derry than most other teams this year. Armagh hunted in packs around their ‘D’ to prevent Derry from creating the conditions they thrive on as often as they would have liked. Armagh had been playing that way all year though, as if they had been preparing specifically for the Ulster champions. For Kerry now to suddenly adopt a similar method would be challenging and risky.

They may look more towards the Dublin model, who learned from their earlier defeat at Celtic Park. In the league final they made contact further out the field making it harder for Derry to set up their conditioned game. The Dubs tackled from the 65-metre line back. There were no free passes, with everything pressurised and the opportunities for Derry players to burn the Dublin lads with their pace in one on one situations rare. Dublin also restricted easy out-balls to the Derry forwards.

Generally, when we think of matchups we focus on a few key man-markers picking up the opposition’s most dangerous players. When Derry attack everyone has to be accounted for, including Odhran Lynch who has kicked great scores from play. For this game, we have to concentrate on all of the matchups. Regardless of the number on their back, Kerrymen will get caught in one-on-one situations close to their own goals. How they defend these scenarios will be game-defining (as will their approach to Derry’s press on their kickout). For example, expect to see Paudie Clifford guarding Conor McCluskey at times. That will be thrilling and I expect everyone to see a further side to Paudie’s game as he shows the rest of the forwards how it is done.

Monaghan to mix it up

Leaving aside their never-say-die attitude and courageous mentality, Monaghan are generally innovative tactically, before and during games. They have players with great football brains and a huge amount of experience. The relocation of Conor McCarthy to wing-back begun under Seamus McEnaney and finessed under Vinny Corey is a case in point. Remember Corey went the other way for a spell as he developed a habit of scoring goals as a converted forward, rather than competing with the likes of Michael Murphy at the edge of his own square. He even scored a goal against Dublin in Croke Park in the 2018 league when Monaghan won there. They were good to mix their play back then, but they are an out-and-out running team now though. Their scores come from deep. Their half-back line is their highest-scoring line from play. McCarthy has scored 2-12, behind only Jack McCarron and Conor McManus on the scoring charts.

Armagh facilitated this by allowing short kickouts away which enabled Monaghan to build from the back. Dublin will go after the kickout but even when Monaghan win it the Dubs will tackle them much further up the field. They won’t allow Monaghan to advance uncontested. Rather than designating someone to mark McCarthy they will try to put him on the back foot and hurt him going the other way.

Monaghan will need to go long with more kickouts to set up quick attacks. Karl Gallagher and Gary Mohan are good targets and Rory Beggan has serious range and accuracy when he is on. From there, they will also need to look to kick inside. Mayo got joy from this in the first half. When Monaghan beat Dublin in the league game to relegate them last year two of the goals came from kicks in the final third, one a delicate dink from Kieran Hughes to McCarron which allowed him win (and convert) the penalty and the second a long ball into McCarron which he won, then chipped Michael Shiels. To win, they will need to disrupt Stephen Cluxton’s journey to a 13th consecutive clean sheet. To get those goals they will need to kick in the final third.