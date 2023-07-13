Kerry remain unchanged for semi-final against Derry

Killian Spillane is not included despite the manager indicating he could be an option for this clash, Kerry’s first in championship against Derry since their 2004 last-four game.
UNCHANGED: Jack O’Connor sticks with the same Kerry 15 that started the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone for Sunday’s semi-final against Derry. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 20:12
John Fogarty

Jack O’Connor sticks with the same Kerry 15 that started the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone for Sunday’s semi-final against Derry.

Tony Brosnan is named on the bench after impressing upon his introduction against Tyrone when he set up both of Kerry’s goals.

The announced side shows three changes from the 15 that beat Dublin at this stage last year – Paul Murph, Dara Moynihan and Adrian Spillane are in for Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien who are included on the bench and retired David Moran.

KERRY (SFC v Derry): S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, A. Spillane; P. Clifford, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney. 

Subs: S. Murphy, T. Brosnan, M. Breen, B. Ó Beaglaoich, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, M. Burns, S. O’Brien, D. O’Sullivan, D. Casey, S. O’Brien.

