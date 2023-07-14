Kilkenny and Limerick to return home on night of All-Ireland decider

Kilkenny and Limerick will return home on the evening of their All-Ireland senior hurling final on Sunday week.

Both counties have chosen not to stay in Dublin or organise a post-match banquet in the capital as is customary.

Hotel availability and the cost of rooms in Dublin are believed to be contributory factors although not primary ones behind their decisions. Kilkenny returned to The Marble City after last year’s final defeat to Limerick.

Following the 2020 and ’21 All-Ireland final victories over Waterford and Cork, Limerick went back home directly after the games due to covid restrictions and those occasions were enjoyed by the players and management.

Limerick held their first post-pandemic final banquet in Burlington Clayton Hotel last July having previously staged it in The CityWest Hotel, a traditional base for Kilkenny, in 2018. However, the latter property in Saggart in west Dublin is no longer available as it is being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Similar to last year, Kilkenny will come back for a meal at Langton’s Hotel in the city and stay that night in the nearby Riverscourt Hotel. Details of Limerick’s homecoming have yet to be confirmed. If there is a parade or official homecoming event in either county, it is expected to be scheduled for Monday week.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny defender David Blanchfield has emerged as Derek Lyng’s main injury worry ahead of Sunday week. The 23-year-old picked up a knock to the chest in last Sunday win’s over Clare and was not part of training on Tuesday, which was open to the public.

One of Kilkenny’s best defenders this year, Blanchfield played the entire semi-final but is considered an early doubt for the game. Pádraic Walsh or Darragh Corcoran could be asked to step in should he fail to prove his fitness.

News of Declan Hannon’s situation is not expected to be known until Limerick announce their team either next Thursday night or Friday morning. As manager John Kiely said earlier this week, the Limerick captain will be given every chance to show he has recovered from his knee issue.

One day before the final, Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley marries his fiancée Niamh Dowling where team-mate Walter Walsh will be his best man. Seven days later, Walsh weds Vicky Holden.

“He (Buckley) booked his wedding thinking the All-Ireland final was the same date as 2002,” his former Kilkenny team-mate David Herity told “Off The Ball” earlier this week. “He’s after making a bags of it – and then to go along and score a goal (v Galway) to put them within one game from having the worst night of his wedding, it’s interesting enough.”