GPA claim GAA prevented hurling semi-finalists from displaying 'United for Equality' banner

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have claimed the GAA prevented last weekend’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final participants for unfurling a “United for Equality” banner in support of female inter-county football and camogie teams’ campaign for greater supports.

In a letter to inter-county players, the body’s chief executive Tom Parsons stated Clare, Galway, Kilkenny and Limerick had all agreed to make the pre-game gestures on Saturday and Sunday only for GAA officials to stop it by contacting the respective county boards.

That has been disputed by Croke Park, who insist they did not intervene to prevent any gesture last weekend.

The GPA are now discussing options ahead of this weekend’s games, which include the All-Ireland senior football semi-finals and ladies senior football quarter-finals.

Parsons wrote: “We have yet to receive a formal response from the GAA following the male captains' letter in support of the #UnitedForEquality protests last Tuesday.

“It's important at this point to thank Henry Shefflin, Brian Lohan, Derek Lyng and John Kiely. All four managers had agreed to a show of solidarity by their squads ahead of the All-Ireland hurling semi-finals at the weekend.

“A #UnitedForEquality banner was to be displayed as part of the pre-game team photos. Following calls from GAA leadership to county boards, an intervention was made to prevent this simple show of solidarity. The GAA leadership are clearly fearful of you using your collective voice in support of your female colleagues.

“As they prevented this straight-forward action which would have caused little or no disruption to the build-up to the games, we have had a lot of angry feedback. We are now considering what actions we can take to ensure the voice of players is heard."

Limerick manager Kiely yesterday endorsed the female squads' determination to attain "basic standards".

Parsons added that the female teams have been emboldened by their efforts to create awareness of their difficulties for the likes of adequate gym and pitch access, medical assistance mileage and nutrition.

“The strength of the protests has come from the unity and resolve among players that now is the time for the implementation of a charter for the 2024 season. This has been, and will continue to be, driven by you the players and the GPA will endeavor to facilitate whatever action you deem is appropriate.”

Parsons also referred to online remarks made about the Cork-Kilkenny All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final in Croke Park on Sunday when Kilkenny did not participate in the protest. There had been confusion about the following the delayed throw-in as a result of Cork being held up due to a travel issue.

“I do want to highlight inaccurate reporting at the weekend which has led to nasty commentary online commentary. To be clear, all teams stood behind the #UnitedForEquality protest. The content which prompted the online abuse has now been removed.

“We will continue to work with and for you. Our weekly call with female player representatives and captains will be held again today to agree upon further collective action. Our ask remains the same and remains very simple: The three associations sit down together with players to look at solutions on how we implement a charter for the 2024 season. Where there's a will, there's a way; we continue to await the collective willingness of the three associations.”