John Kiely lashes out at ‘absolutely crazy’ focus on Nickie Quaid incident

John Kiely has thrown his weight behind the ladies football and camogie county teams’ campaign for “basic standards” of supports and welfare.

As panels continue to play the championship “under protest”, the Limerick senior hurling manager is adamant access to gyms, medical assistance at training, mileage and sustenance should all be made available to them.

“If we want to have elite athletes that are going to inspire younger athletes to take up the game and enjoy the game and play it, well then we have to resource it and the Government has to support that cultural institution which is in every single parish across our country. Of course, they should and they are but they have to probably go a bit further with it because ladies' sport has grown and is growing faster than any other sport.”

Speaking at Limerick’s pre All-Ireland final press event in TUS Gaelic Grounds on Monday, Kiely believes the men's teams’ funding don’t have to take a hit to compensate for more supports being provided to the female sides.

“Why would you drop your standards just so that you can broaden a lower standard? No, you have a different kind of discussion. You say, ‘How can we drive the standards across the board?’”

Meanwhile, Kiely has dismissed as “laughable” commentary Nickie Quaid was involved in gamesmanship as he was tended to for a medical issue in the first half of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway.

Behind by six points in the 25th minute, the validity of the break afforded to the Limerick goalkeeper was questioned by a number of analysts and Galway manager Henry Shefflin also took issue with it on the sideline.

Echoing his incredulity about suggestions last year that medical staff were being used to pass on messages, Kiely said: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that we’re talking about this two days after two All-Ireland semi-finals. I think it’s utterly laughable, to be quite honest with you. It’s unbelievable. I think it’s unbelievable.

“Of course, obviously, it’s a focus that has been driven by a few individuals but I find it absolutely crazy that we’re talking about this two days after an All-Ireland semi-final.”

Quaid has seemingly had issues with his eyes in a number of games. Asked if Quaid wears contact lenses, he replied: “I’m not privy to Nickie’s medical history. Can you imagine me going to Nickie, ‘What’s your sight like, Nickie?’ Would you seriously think I’d be doing such a thing like that? Absolutely not.

“Actually, I will highlight – who called in the doctor to Nickie? James Owens, the referee. So I’d say go and ask James Owens. Why did James Owens (do that)? Because his umpire expressed concern to James Owens about Nickie, because Nickie wasn’t feeling well. That’s what happened. Fact. Obviously, these people that are commenting online don’t know the facts so I think the facts are very important.”

Kiely indicated captain Declan Hannon will be given until next week to prove his fitness for Sunday week’s All-Ireland final. Hannon missed the semi-final win with a knee injury sustained in the Munster final.

“Declan is so experienced, like, we can afford to give him the time. We can literally afford to take the full length of time to leave it happen because we don’t have to worry about him in terms of his preparation because he’s so experienced but, at the same time, you want to have a fully fit panel of 26 players available on the day. It potentially could go to extra time so everybody that’s in the 26 has to be able to perform, has to be able to contribute.”