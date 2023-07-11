Who are in the hurling All-Star seats pending a Final verdict?

Eoin Cody, Aaron Gillane and one from a quartet of other Limerick hurlers seem to be the provisional hurler of the year list right now but what about the All-Stars team? Here’s our selection ahead of Sunday week’s All-Ireland final:

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny).

There were questions asked of him after the Wexford defeat but Murphy jumped into pole position on Sunday. Not Nickie Quaid’s best year but he will run Murphy close.

Mikey Butler (Kilkenny).

The virtual shutdown of Tony Kelly for the second season running and the goal in the Leinster final may just give him the edge over Mike Casey and Barry Nash at the moment.

Dan Morrissey (Limerick).

Arguably the most versatile defender in the country – this generation’s JJ Delaney? – and gave such a composed account of himself on Saturday. A commanding figure.

Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny).

Picked up his first All-Star last year and on course to double it with his collection of displays in this championship. Probably Kilkenny’s second best performer this year behind Eoin Cody.

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick).

The 2022 hurler of the year hasn’t hit the heights of last season but he thundered into the latter stages of the Munster final and is Limerick’s second highest scorer with 1-19.

John Conlon (Clare).

Might not be in the reckoning after the All-Ireland final but he gave some powerful performances during their Munster campaign. Clare will hope he can go on for one more year.

Kyle Hayes (Limerick).

In full flight, he is untouchable and he’s on course to pick up a fourth All-Star, his third in defence having received one in the forwards last season as he deputised for Cian Lynch.

Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick).

His industry has never been more evident than in the last few games for Limerick. He should have been man of the match in the Munster final to add to Saturday’s award.

William O’Donoghue (Limerick).

When the proverbial threatened to hit the fan for Limerick in round two and three, O’Donoghue wasn’t far behind Tom Morrissey as a saviour. An indomitable presence.

Shane O’Donnell (Clare).

Tony Kelly and Mark Rodgers were influential in this championship and David Fitzgerald came good towards the ends but nobody was as consistent for them as O’Donnell.

Tony Kelly (Clare).

The most likely of the selected six in attack to miss out given he had another difficult All-Ireland semi-final. Some great moments in Munster and three goals against Dublin.

Tom Morrissey (Limerick).

During Limerick’s difficult first three games in Munster, it was the Ahane man who stood up and stood out for his team. In the hurler of the year shake-up.

Aaron Gillane (Limerick).

Three goals in his last couple of games, Gillane has never been more lethal. John Kiely spoke of him being in a good place on Saturday and it certainly shows.

Conor Whelan (Galway).

Back-to-back man of the match awards in the Leinster final and All-Ireland quarter-final give him a great chance of an award. A nose ahead of Seamus Flanagan and TJ Reid.

Eoin Cody (Kilkenny).

The Kilkenny captain appears to have shed the mercurial element to his game and is delivering now time after time. A total of 4-9 in his last three games.