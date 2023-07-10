Jack O'Connor: Kerry have a full hand to pick from for Derry clash

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has a full hand to pick from as Killian Spillane has overcome a recent ankle injury to put himself in the frame for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry
Jack O'Connor: Kerry have a full hand to pick from for Derry clash

FULL HAND: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 18:24
Eoghan Cormican

For the first time this year, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has a full hand to pick from as Killian Spillane has overcome a recent ankle injury to put himself in the frame for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry.

Spillane sat out Kerry’s four games in the All-Ireland series thus far, with his last involvement coming in the second-half of the Munster final win over Clare on May 7.

Excluding long-term injuries such as Joe O’Connor and Stefan Okunbor, Kerry manager O’Connor said on Monday evening that the pick he has available for the Derry game represents the fullest hand he has had all season.

“That’s a great testament to the boys that are doing the training and the physios and so on because we have had a few fairly significant injuries.

“Thankfully, they have managed to get the boys back on the pitch. We have a pretty good bill of health at the minute.” 

Included in that is the returning Killian Spillane.

“He is back training anyway and participating in the football. He will be available for selection,” Jack continued.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s last-four clash against the back-to-back Ulster champions, O’Connor declared that he is “not expecting a classic” in light of how the Oak Leaf county organise themselves.

“Because the way Derry have set up all the year, I couldn’t see it being an open, end-to-end game or anything like that. I think we are going to have to be very patient.

“The Kerry supporters are going to have to be patient because the last thing you do with these is be cavalier with the ball and just give it back to the opposition. If you do, you mightn't see it again for a few minutes.

“We will have to think our way through the game and be really patient. We will have to be efficient. They are a team that pride themselves on their tackling and counter-attacking, and we are going to have to be good defensively because they are well capable of working scores. They have some really good forwards and some really good individual players.”

More in this section

Dalo's Hurling Show: Lovable Lyng, wonder of Murphy, Clare's change, Limerick's IQ S Dalo's Hurling Show: Lovable Lyng, wonder of Murphy, Clare's change, Limerick's IQ
AFL Rd 17 - GWS v Hawthorn Former Derry footballer agrees new AFL deal with GWS Giants, Tuohy sets new record
John McGrath celebrares scoring a goal 24/6/2023 John McGrath hits 2-6 as Loughmore-Castleiney see off Drom-Inch
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus

Cork Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Hurling and Football draw details confirmed

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd