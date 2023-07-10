Jack O'Connor: Kerry have a full hand to pick from for Derry clash

For the first time this year, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has a full hand to pick from as Killian Spillane has overcome a recent ankle injury to put himself in the frame for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Derry.

Spillane sat out Kerry’s four games in the All-Ireland series thus far, with his last involvement coming in the second-half of the Munster final win over Clare on May 7.

Excluding long-term injuries such as Joe O’Connor and Stefan Okunbor, Kerry manager O’Connor said on Monday evening that the pick he has available for the Derry game represents the fullest hand he has had all season.

“That’s a great testament to the boys that are doing the training and the physios and so on because we have had a few fairly significant injuries.

“Thankfully, they have managed to get the boys back on the pitch. We have a pretty good bill of health at the minute.”

Included in that is the returning Killian Spillane.

“He is back training anyway and participating in the football. He will be available for selection,” Jack continued.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s last-four clash against the back-to-back Ulster champions, O’Connor declared that he is “not expecting a classic” in light of how the Oak Leaf county organise themselves.

“Because the way Derry have set up all the year, I couldn’t see it being an open, end-to-end game or anything like that. I think we are going to have to be very patient.

“The Kerry supporters are going to have to be patient because the last thing you do with these is be cavalier with the ball and just give it back to the opposition. If you do, you mightn't see it again for a few minutes.

“We will have to think our way through the game and be really patient. We will have to be efficient. They are a team that pride themselves on their tackling and counter-attacking, and we are going to have to be good defensively because they are well capable of working scores. They have some really good forwards and some really good individual players.”