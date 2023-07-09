John McGrath hits 2-6 as Loughmore-Castleiney see off Drom-Inch

Mid senior hurling champions J K Brackens suffered a 1-23 to 1-12 defeat at the hands of Thurles Sarsfields in the quarter-final of this year’s campaign at The Ragg. Sars were in control all the way and were leading 0-13 to 0-5 when Lyndon Fairbrother netted for the Templemore lads to give them a lifeline.

Leading 0-14 to 1-5 at the break. Sarsfields stayed in control in the second half, a goal by Eoin Purcell inside a minute putting the game beyond Brackens' reach. Purcell finished with 1-6 to his credit with Billy McCarthy and Aidan McCormack each hitting four points. Lyndon Fairbrother was Brackens top marksmen with 1-6 while Andrew Ormond scored four points.

Countyman John McGrath hit 2-6 as Loughmore-Castleiney saw off Drom-Inch 2-30 to 1-23 in the Mid senior hurling quarter-final in Templetuohy. In a tight contest Loughmore were leading 0-15 to 0-13 in injury time in the first half when Seamie Callanan swooped for a Drom goal and a 1-13 to 0-15 lead. Loughmore outpointed Drom 8/2 in the third quarter, with Noel McGrath starring, to finish with 9 points from play. They were 1-29 to 1-21 clear when John McGrath netted his second goal to send them through to a semi-final clash with Upperchurch-Drombane.

Holycross-Ballycahill hit three goals in extra time to secure their place in the Mid division semi-finals on a 5-21 to 2-21 scoreline. The first half produced four goals, Jack Dwan netting for Holycross after 2 minutes but Kieran Morris and Liam Corcoran responded for Moycarkey to bring them level 2-2 to 1-5 after fifteen minutes. Then Darragh Woods netted for Holycross who led 2-11 to 2-6 at half-time.

Moycarkey outpointed their rivals eight to one in the third quarter to lead 2-14 to 2-12 but an injury time Jimmy Lahart point levelled for Holycross, 2-16 each. Goals by Lahart and Woods gave Holycross a 4-17 o 2-18 lead by half way in extra time and Aidan Stakelum sealed the Holycross win with their fifth goal two minutes before the end.

Cathal Bourke gave a master class in free-taking with fifteen points of a sixteen point tally as Clonoulty-Rossmore saw off Eire Og Anacarty by 3-26 to 0-18 in the West semi-final. Goals from Stephen Ferncombe (penalty), Danny Slattery and Jack Ryan had the holders on their way to the final with a 3-13 to 0-7 lead at half-time. Danny Slattery with 1-4 from play was “on fire” for Clonoulty who are chasing their eighth title in a row.

Clonoulty will face Cashel King Cormacs in the final after they had the better of Sean Treacys 2-17 to 1-17 in the second West semi-final. Cashel led 0-12 to 0-7 at half-time but goals from James Cummins and Devon Ryan in the 36th and 39th minutes put them in a commanding position. Jodie Ryan netted for Treacys to keep them in the hunt but they could not make up the ground lost and were left to rue sixteen wides.

Carrick Swans finished with a flourish to pip St Mary’s in the South semi-final and will meet Killenaule in the final. St Mary’s led 0-10 to 0-3 at half-time but Swans reeled them in steadily in the second half before notching 1-1 in the closing minute for a 1-16 to 0-15 victory.

There was no joy for Roscrea on their return to senior ranks as they suffered a 2-19 to 0-10 defeat at the hands of Kiladangan in the North quarter-final. Sean Hayes’ goal in injury time gave the winners a 1-12 to 0-5 lead at half-time and their place in the semi-final was never under threat afterwards with Willie Connors adding their second goal shortly before the finish.

County champions Kilruane MacDonaghs were beaten 0-26 to 0-23 by Borris-Ileigh in the North quarter-final. Little separated the sides most of the way with Borris ahead 0-13 to 0-12 at half-time, thanks to some neat scores from Eddie Ryan and James Devaney. Willie Cleary was Kilruane’s main marksman. Little changed in the second half and the sides were level 0-23 each with injury time looming. Borris had points from Eddie Ryan, Jack Hogan, and James Devaney in a winning finishing flourish.

Nenagh Eire Og edged out Toomevara in their quarter final 0-24 to 0-21. Nenagh were ahead 0-14 to 0-12 at half-time, thanks to points from Jake Morris and Mikey Heffernan in particular. Points from Mark McCarthy, Jack Delaney and Shane Nolan got Toome moving in the second half but Nenagh re-asserted themselves late on and held off the Toome challenge.