Kilkenny front up once again to see off Clare challenge

All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Kilkenny 1-25 Clare 1-22

Whether it’s perceived or real, disrespect is treated pretty seriously on Noreside.

Eoin Cody and his Ballyhale Shamrocks colleagues had a bone to pick with those who so fancied Ballygunner in their All-Ireland senior club semi-final last December. The players said as much after beating them by three points when it felt like six.

Picking up the man of the match award on Sunday for his 1-5 contribution in another underdogs come good story, the Kilkenny captain pointed to how they had not received enough kudos coming into the game.

“We’re a good team,” he told RTÉ with a twist of indignation. “I don’t think a lot of people give us credit and we are where we deserved to be at the end of the day, so we’re going to go again in two weeks’ time. We can’t wait.”

While this game wasn’t the cakewalk that last year’s All-Ireland semi-final turned out to be when Kilkenny were also unfancied, under new manager Derek Lyng they fronted up to Clare’s third quarter onslaught and saw out the win.

There had been a scare, of course. Eoin Murphy’s acrobatic touch on Peter Duggan’s volley in additional time to push it off the crossbar was vital and an advantage call went Kilkenny’s way earlier in the second half when Mark Rodgers had the ball in the net only for play to be called back for a Clare free.

Nevertheless, their resolve was remarkable in the face of a team that looked like they had rediscovered their Munster SHC round robin form from the start of the second half. Pilfering a goal like they did in the 58th minute to regain a lead, Billy Ryan punishing Rory Hayes’ slow hand-pass, TJ Reid picking up the loss ball and Cody applying the finish was another example of their ability to absorb punishment and counter.

Shane O’Donnell fired back with a worldly goal in the 63rd minute to level the game but Kilkenny outscored Clare 0-5 to 0-2 to set up a revenge mission against Limerick where they will again be unfavoured.

As winners, they are entitled to feel they should be the story of the game and yet Clare’s tactical shape in the first half which they lost 0-10 to 0-15 will fill ample column inches Monday morning. Going away from what they have done all championship long by applying a sweeper was a sign of weakness.

As much as Brian Lohan felt they had to take a lesson from last year’s semi-final and Conor Cleary and John Conlon were injured in the build-up to this, they didn’t the extra cover. If they didn’t do it twice against Limerick in Munster, why were Kilkenny afforded that respect? It just didn’t tally.

Following on from the Cian Nolan call in the Munster final and goalkeeper choice in the opening day defeat to Tipperary, the management’s review of the season should be as focused on themselves as the players.

In saying that, Tony Kelly was again marshalled well here by Mikey Butler. Man-marking the Clare captain often pays dividends and Derek Lyng had no hesitation in repeating what Brian Cody did 12 months ago when Butler won their duel.

“It wasn't just about Mikey on Tony Kelly,” insisted Lyng. “It was a collective. He can't be expected to do it by himself. Fantastic player, but they have excellent forwards, as well, outside of Tony Kelly.”

Played out in front of a 48,360 attendance the majority of which were their support, Clare will rue the free count against them and some elemental errors. Acknowledging their sweeper ploy didn’t work, Clare returned to man-on-man in the second half, their half-backs could breathe and they were with a point by the 47th minute and level by the 51st.

Before that, O’Donnell had a 38th minute strike kept out by Murphy and Ian Galvin got in the way of Mark Rodgers as he was about to unwind on the deflection. Two minutes later and a Cody shot was denied by Eibhear Quilligan.

Rodgers converted a 46th minute free after the advantage call by Colm Lyons. It didn’t arrest Clare’s momentum though and they went ahead with a David Reidy point in the 52nd minute. Rodgers’ fourth free was a fifth Clare score without answer but the air was let out of their tyres when Cody bagged his goal. O’Donnell matched it with a better one less than 11 minutes later but Clare indiscipline and Cody’s poaching stood out in the end.

The teams had been level on four occasions in the opening nine minutes but Kilkenny put some daylight between themselves and Clare towards the end of the first quarter, hitting three points without reply. Ryan and Huw Lawlor hit fine points prior to TJ Reid, who ended the day surpassing Patrick Horgan as top all-time championship scorer, converting a 65 deflected wide by Quilligan went he saved well from Reid in the 17th minute.

A couple of calls unfairly went against Clare but their indiscipline was proving costly and Kilkenny were four up in the 22nd minute. As strong as the Munster runners-up were on their own puck-out, their best usually came after Kilkenny scores. Too much reaction and not enough taking initiative.

A rare opening came their way in the 23rd minute via a series of hand-passes but Conor Fogarty did stretch well to keep out a Rodgers’ strike and Kilkenny hit back with the following two points.

Soon after Cathal Malone landed a long-range point, Clare jettisoned Morey’s role as sweeper and gave the free role to Conlon. By the resumption, it was gone, Morey making way for Galvin who scored seven minutes into the half as Clare fought back.

But what if they didn’t have to? What if they had audacious enough to stick to what they have been so good at? We’ll stop now to avoid offending Kilkenny further.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-12, 10 frees, 1 65, 1 sideline); E. Cody (1-5); A. Mullen (0-2); T. Phelan, B. Ryan, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan, C. Kenny, P. Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: M. Rodgers (0-10, 5 frees, 3 65s); S. O’Donnell (1-1); D. Fitzgerald (0-3); R. Taylor, P. Duggan, D. McInerney, T. Kelly, C. Malone, I. Galvin, D. Reidy, D. Ryan (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; H. Lawlor, D. Blanchfield; R. Reid; T. Walsh, M. Butler, P. Deegan; C. Fogarty, A. Mullen; M. Keoghan, J. Donnelly, T. Phelan; E. Cody (c), T.J. Reid, B. Ryan.

Subs: W. Walsh for M. Keoghan (44); C. Kenny for J. Donnelly (55); R. Hogan for T. Phelan (61); P. Walsh for B. Ryan (68).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; S. Morey; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; C. Malone, R. Taylor; D. Fitzgerald, T. Kelly (c), M. Rodgers; P. Duggan, S. O’Donnell.

Subs: D. Reidy for R. Taylor (inj 33); I. Galvin for S. Morey (h-t); A. Shanagher for D. Reidy (70+1).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).