TJ Reid: It’s going to take a great team to beat Limerick

Before we look back in the company of TJ Reid, let’s look forward.

Limerick again. Responsibility for stopping the four-in-a-row resides on Noreside. Never mind four-in-a-row. Think more back-to-back. Kilkenny haven’t lost successive deciders since 1999.

“It’s motivation, of course. But that’s all it is,” said Reid of renewing acquaintances with the team who dished out the hurt both in this year’s league final and the main event 12 months ago.

“The hurt will be at the back of our minds. But it’s about going out to win the game. If we have any bit of bottle at all, any bit of pride, any bit of desire, that should give us the extra bit of energy we need. Because we need it – it’s going to take a great team to beat Limerick.

“We’re under no illusion. To beat this team, we’re going to have to be at 110% for the whole 75 minutes. At a flick of a switch, they can go from two points down to 10 points up.

“We gave them a good game last year, but we lost. We’re looking forward to getting ourselves right for it now.”

Time now to reflect on more recent events. An epic semi-final finish. A historic semi-final too, as Reid overtook Patrick Horgan as the championship’s all-time leading scorer. His 0-12 contribution on Sunday took his overall total to 30-544.

“Did I,” asked Reid, when the accomplishment was put to him. “Ah I see Hoggy is coming back next year,” he added, with a smile, of the man he leapfrogged to assume top spot on the rostrum.

Reid’s contribution went way beyond his 12 white flags from frees, a 65, and sideline cut. He won two turnovers. He won a free six metres from his own endline when fouled by Peter Duggan at the end of the first half. It was a play that ended with an Eoin Cody point.

The contribution, though, that everyone wanted to talk about was Eoin Murphy’s phenomenal save to tip a Peter Duggan volley onto the crossbar in the third minute of injury-time.

“Unbelievable stuff,” said Reid of the goalkeeper’s game-winning act. “But then it’s a matter of making sure that our half-forwards and midfielders win the next ball. Yes, it’s great that Scruff makes that fantastic save but to relieve the pressure on the team, we have to get the possession next.

“Adrian Mullen caught one ball soon after and popped it to Padraig Walsh and we got the score. It’s about saying to yourself, ‘I need to win this ball for the team, I need to win this ball for Eoin Murphy.’ That’s what we did in the last few minutes.

“The spirit was there. The energy and work-ethic was there. Mikey Butler was exceptional again today, sacrificing his own game to mark Tony Kelly. He nearly popped up for a few more scores himself.”