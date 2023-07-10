Managers insist minor finals should be held at HQ

If seven points separated Derry and Monaghan at the end of Sunday’s Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor decider then the respective managers were on the same page when it came to the unusual choice of venue.

Armagh’s BOX-IT Athletic Grounds made for a snug fit for the occasion, almost 14,000 spectators making their way to the compact and modern stadium on what was a beautiful afternoon but there was still a sense of what if.

“I do think I would prefer it to be in Croke Park,” said Monaghan boss Dermot Malone, “just to give those young lads a day out because it’s the same with Derry and the same with Monaghan in that only a handful of these guys will make it at senior level and play in Croke Park.

“So I do think that’s something the GAA needs to look at next year. It’s not the end of the world, you could see the atmosphere here today. If we had a bit more about us and if we had stuck in a goal the atmosphere would have been electric and that is one of the pros of holding it in Armagh.”

This wasn’t the first minor decider to be held away from HQ.

Galway and Mayo met in Dr Hyde Park last time and Damian McErlean had similar views in terms of pros and cons when it come to a ground that was dominated by Monaghan in the stands and his side on the field itself.

Neither of those opinions were coloured by the result which fell the way everyone expected.

Malone was left to rue some of the opportunities that Monaghan created but didn’t convert while accepting that they had been beaten by the better side.

That apart, he was keen to draw attention to the fact that only 24 players were allowed to be listed on the matchday programmes on each side when modern inter-county panels carry far more than that throughout the year.

“That is really, really harsh on players. There are ten to 14 lads there who are absolutely devastated and in tears at not being able to make a national final. That’s only a small change, we could still name the 24 but allow the other players to appear on the programme.”