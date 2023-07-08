A Saint marching on: Tales and truths from the colonel of the hurling Cobbes

Sinéad Cobbe is a physio with a useful surname.

She laughs at the good of it: “The beauty of anything unusual, I guess. I could be anywhere. Maybe doing a home visit with a farmer out in County Tipperary, someone who might be in a fair bit of pain and in serious need of the therapy. But the minute he’d see my name badge, he’d be off: ‘Are you one of the hurling Cobbes?’

“I suppose some people might get tired of the same question all the time. But I love it as an icebreaker. Seems to put people at their ease, somehow. Hurling is something nearly everyone around here can relate to.

“And it’s not just in the obvious places either. I was down in Kenmare a few years ago, and in a chemist’s, buying some materials. The owner clocks my badge and immediately asks: ‘Are you one of those Cobbes?’ I knew what he meant and just said: ‘I am. Did you know my father?’ He says back: ‘Tell him I hurled Harty Cup against him more years ago than I want to remember.’ You just would not know when and where the question could come up.”

Sinéad smiles, looks at her parents and her mother broadens the topic. “Only a few weeks ago I was out with him,” she recalls. “And someone from Clare came up to him and said: ‘Are you Vivian Cobbe?’ Of course he had to say that he was. The Clare man says: ‘You were in the square for that goal.’ You would swear the goal had been scored in last year’s Munster Final… That man was talking about 1955.”

Earlier the former hurler now six months away from his 90th birthday joshed with the photographer, a native of Newmarket-on-Fergus, about that very score. A wonderful action photograph, freezing the moment on that scorching July day, hangs on the Cobbes’ sitting room wall.

“Make sure to take a picture of this one,” he said, leading his man into the front part of the room.

Limerick and Clare are an eternity, a Munster eternity. This weekend brings Limerick and Galway, a different spool. Vivian Cobbe hurled in 1955’s Limerick-Wexford All Ireland semi final. “They were just better than us,” he states, without need for deliberation. “There were no regrets, then or since. The better crowd won. Wexford were a tremendous team, and they had a lot of experience on board as well by that stage.

“They had been beaten by Cork in the All Ireland Final the previous year, and they learned from that experience. They were on a mission, and that Limerick team was too green to really live with them. I think we might, if we’d got out of Munster in 1956, have given the All Ireland a right rattle.

“We needed to beat Cork in that Munster Final. And it was looking like we had them beaten. But Christy Ring came along with his famous three goals and Limerick were gone. Then that team went nowhere in 1957 and 1958.”

He augments: “Mick Mackey trained the 1955 team. We famously got called ‘Mackey’s Greyhounds’, after we ran Clare around. They were roaring favourites. I found Mick good, a man’s man and approachable.”

Some commentators like to pretend the game before 21st century hurling was a crude affair. The past occasionally begs to differ. Playing with a two-man full forward line? Now a standard tactic, one of the modern advances.

But Limerick played a two-man full forward line in 1955. As Cobbe details: “Well, we weren’t going to be foolish enough to be lying in on big men like [Dan] McInerney [Clare full back]. Ralph Prendergast, on the left wing, went out a bit into midfield, and I went out to where he was meant to be. We created a lot of space on the day, which confused Clare.”

That display ended up a touchstone for not entirely positive reasons. The 20-man panel is now a dwindling band. Cobbe played at left corner forward in the 1955 Munster Final. Paddy Cunneen, a clubmate with St Patrick’s, lined out between the posts.

“I actually handpassed in that goal,” Cobbe remembers. “I needed to make sure of it, because I could have been hooked or flattened.” Time tightened that season’s significance. A Munster title, falling between 1940 and 1973, weighed ever heavier. Better an 18-year famine than a 33 year famine.

MOMENT IN TIME: Hanging on Vivian Cobbe's sitting room wall, the memories of his goal in the 1955 Munster Final which proved to be Limerick's winner over Clare. Pic. Brian Arthur

Limerick had all but dominated hurling during the 1930s. One measure of that group’s power? Five NHL titles in a row between 1934 and 1938. Anyone venturing in late 1940 that the county would wait three decades and more for a seventh Senior title would have been laughed out every door, laughed out into gusts of derision.

Born on January 26, 1934, Vivian Cobbe spent his earliest years in Portarlington, County Laois. As he relates: “Cobbe is an unusual name, although there happened to be quite a few families dotted around Laois. Most of those Cobbes were Church of Ireland, but we weren’t. One of my mother’s brothers, Jim O’Dwyer, kicked football for Laois.” A standard swerve made him a Limerick man and eventually a Limerick hurler: “My father, Paddy, got a job in the Board of Works and we moved here in 1942, when I was just gone eight. I started hurling in primary school and continued on in Sexton Street [CBS]. I think it was the friendships made that put me playing for St Patrick’s.”

Hurling’s map gets creased by the decades. Clubs grow and clubs diminish. Sometimes, as with Treaty Sarsfield over on the north side of the city, a club vanishes. The south side, then and now, is home territory for Claughaun, Old Christians and St Patrick’s.

That last club have now operated at Junior for a long spell. Gearóid Hegarty in 2020 and Nicky English in 1989 remain the only Hurler of the Year to emerge from such a context. But St Patrick’s, back in the 1940s, emphatically counted as a top-tier outfit. They won back-to-back Senior hurling titles in 1949 and 1950, repeating a Senior football feat achieved in 1943 and 1944.

Vivian Cobbe rose via this platform. Playing on the Limerick team that won a Junior All Ireland in 1954 drew attention. Drawing on this momentum, he got promoted to Senior in 1955. You could say he grew up in a valley, like all of his generation, acutely conscious of surrounding high ground. That upland was Limerick’s groove during the 1930s. But ultimate success again in 1940 proved a full stop rather than a dash. Limerick made four Munster Finals in a row, 1945 to 1947, but never truly looked an all out contender.

Ring’s triple blast at the end of 1956’s Munster Final severed Limerick in that decade’s contention stakes. Vivian Cobbe, on a personal level, came to face another type of challenge, experiencing rough after relative smooth.

As he recounts: “I was dropped for the Munster quarter final with Cork in ’59. My father had heard down the town it was going to happen, a fortnight beforehand. He came home and told me. It did happen, and I ended up being brought on in the last five minutes to win the game. Didn’t work. So I ended up gone from Limerick at 25 years of age.

“What happened was that I got a letter the following spring, asking me if I would go in for a trial match. By that stage, I was working in the Met Office in Shannon, doing shift work. So I wrote back to the County Board, more or less saying I was caught with work.

“I suppose, in a different context, I could have worked out a way to fit in county hurling. But the 1959 experience probably soured me a bit. Anyway, I never heard from the Limerick County Board again.” Vivian Cobbe is a level, good-humoured man. But his experience reflects the less admirable side of GAA life, a side beset by internal wrangling and politicking. I mention that he was part of Munster’s winning Railway Cup panel in 1957 and 1958. He admirably does no more than smile.

He kept on with St Patrick’s, playing in 1966’s Senior Final loss to Patrickswell. His home club remains in highest affection. This man cut the grass on their pitch for many years, after his playing career ended. There is a lovely photograph of his wife and himself in The Saints Go Marching On: A History of St. Patrick’s G.A.A. Club Limerick 1886-1986, a terrific publication. He is receiving the JJ Kenneally Trophy for Clubman of the Year 1970.

GENERATION GAME: Gearóid Hegarty and Vivian Cobbe in June 2021 at a St Patrick’s function to congratulate their clubman on his 2020 Hurler of the Year award photo: courtesy of St Patrick’s GAA Club

This Limerick supporter naturally shares widespread admiration for one talent: “The loyalty of Gearóid [Hegarty] to St Patrick’s says a lot about the type of fella Gearóid is. He’s a top-class person as well as a top-class hurler. St Patrick’s is not one of the big Limerick clubs. Fair enough, but we have a decent history. And we have kept going, no matter what.

“To have any sort of county player in your club is always a boost. It’s just wonderful for the juveniles to see someone like that up ahead of them. But to have a Hurler of the Year in your club… We are just blessed to have Gearóid. He gives time to everyone, at every level.” Cobbe glosses recent speculation: “I could easily see Gearóid doing a fine job for Limerick at centre back, with Declan Hannon out. Gearóid has often shown he is a quality centre back when hurling with St Patrick’s. I know it is a far different level than intercounty but he has all the skills, and he is just a powerhouse in any position.

“But I think John Kiely will come up with a different solution at the weekend. He has around four different possibilities without ever thinking of Gearóid going to 6. Gearóid offers too much to Limerick going forward, I feel. On his day, he is nearly impossible to handle.

“How many hurlers ever had the same combination of strength and skill? I can think of hardly anyone, and I am going back nearly 80 years at this stage. Maybe Michael Fennelly of Kilkenny.”

This judge draws on his own experiences in order to underline Limerick’s present vigour: “The current Limerick team is all about teamwork. It’s what everything about them is based on. Their support play at the back, when they are bringing out the ball short, is brilliant. They work in twos and threes the whole time.

“[Darragh] Donovan and [William] O’Donoghue in midfield are constantly joining everything up. They are completely unselfish. And their attacking is all about the man in the best position getting the ball straight away. There is no hesitation, ever. ‘Over to you and you score the goal’: that’s what they are thinking. It’s a great credit to Kiely and [Paul] Kinnerk to have them in that frame of mind nearly all the time.” Then a wise smile: “My day was a bit different. I was operating in an era where a lot of the hurling was man on man and very physical. A back could physically clear a forward out of it with his body.

“That wasn’t my game. That couldn’t be my game. I was one of the smaller players, light and fast. I had to get out in the clear and be fast at doing everything.” He elaborates: “I love watching Aaron Gillane. He plays in the full forward line, same as I did. He is one of the very best forwards in Ireland for five years. He can hurl it any way you like, because he is so strong and cute.

“But Gillane’s main thing is getting loose. He’s constantly making runs, and sizing things up, to get ten yards between him and his marker. Then he is given the ball, and he scores, most of the time. Limerick are brilliant at almost everything the game of hurling requires, but the thing they are best of all at is passing. And unselfish passing is the surest way of getting scores, particularly in tight games.”

His own career offered a study in contrast: “I would try to get loose in every game I hurled with Limerick. I would try and get loose a dozen times in every game. How many times did I get the ball when I was loose? Maybe once or twice. Sometimes not at all.

“One of the main reasons Limerick won so little during the 1950s and 1960s was lads only passing to their own. With some lads, they were only looking out for a lad from their own club. Or from the same division, any road. It was ridiculous. I won’t name names at this stage because the whole thing was so widespread. It wasn’t just a matter of one or two lads. If it had been, it would have been easy enough stopped. The management never put their foot down.

“They had their own politics to worry about. Limerick had 11 selectors in 1955. Could you imagine if John Kiely had to consult 10 other people on Saturday before a change could be made against Galway? But that was the situation when I was hurling with Limerick, and for plenty of years after.” He augments an earlier point: “The problem was the overall structure. Each man wanted to get his own fella in. Or a fella from a neighbouring parish. Some of those selectors were only from Junior teams, but they were putting their own lads forward for intercounty.

“Someone out in West Limerick was not going to care whether a hurler from St Patrick’s was in or out. He was concerned with who he’d be meeting at Mass or in the local shop or at the mart. I never, for the five years I was in with Limerick, had a selector from my own club.

“There was also, at the time, a strong split between the country clubs and the city clubs. I grew up hearing people from the city referred as gurriers. A selector from a country club would nearly always go for a country player over a city man. Right or wrong, that was the way it was.”

FAMILY BONDS: 1955 Munster final winner Vivian Cobbe, pictured at home in Limerick today with daughter Sinead and wife Mary. Pic. Brian Arthur

This part of GAA history is important but rarely enough discussed. I lighten the tone with an obvious question: “How did ye meet?” Sinéad jumps in: “Ye never told us. This will be good.” Mary Cobbe smiles: “I am from between Askeaton and Ballysteen.” Her husband stints not his chance: “Don’t forget to include that I did get something important from the country part of Limerick.” Their daughter is enjoying this vein: “I’m staying!” More pelts of laughter as her mother sketches: “What happened was that I was working in Dublin. And Martin Keane and his friends were in Dublin for a big match.” Her husband interjects: “Must have been 1958, when Limerick were in the League Final. Martin was a friend of mine from work in Shannon.” His wife resumes: “We all went off to a dance that night, myself and Joan, a great friend of mine. We didn’t know them at all. But Joan ended up marrying Martin, after meeting him that night."

Sinéad adds: “And living across the road from us here!” Her mother traces youth’s spill: “Anyway, we met Martin and his friends at The National Ballroom, in Parnell Square. The next thing was that they drove us home, because they had a car, to Botanic Road.

“We brought them in, gave them tea. And one of the fellas said, and he was from Clare, let me tell you: ‘We’ll go and say the Rosary now before we go home.’ And we knelt down and we said the Rosary. Can you imagine…”

Sinéad is convulsed but manages to ask: “But Dad wasn’t there at that stage?” A nod in answer: “Martin, a Clare man, worked with Vivian. And the next time Martin came up, to see Joan, Vivian was with him. We all met up. And that was it.” Laughter is best note of farewell. Sinéad Cobbe kindly insists on dropping me into town. Hurling is a slanted and enchanting version of Esperanto.

“The feck,” says Sinéad, as I reach for the seatbelt. “The absolute feck. I never knew the half of that. Dad has always been so modest. He loves a hurling chat, but we would have a fierce hard time getting him to talk about himself as a hurler.” Then writing’s unicorn, the justified exclamation mark: “Sometimes all you need is a stranger mad into hurling!”