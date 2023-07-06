Duhallow overcome a late surge from battling Muskerry side

Duhallow now join Carbery and UCC to play-off for a place in the county championship.
INTO PLAY-OFF: Duhallow now join Carbery and UCC to play-off for a place in the county championship after defeating Muskerry. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 21:35
Therese O’Callaghan

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisional/College) unseeded final

Duhallow 1-15 Muskerry 1-10 

Duhallow came out on top in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisional/College) unseeded final at a wet and windy Dromtarriffe on Thursday night. Ger O’Sullivan’s charges were well in control in this decider ahead by 12 points on the stretch, but 1-5 from 14-man Muskerry against one point for Duhallow in the closing 10 minutes, left it a five-point game.

Duhallow led 0-11 to 0-2 at the break and it was Jack Curtin’s green flag in the 40th minute - Seamus Hickey involved in the build-up - that put the game beyond Muskerry’s reach.

With the wind and the rain at their backs, Duhallow captain Donncha O’Connor converted a first minute free to get the ball rolling after Seamus Hickey was fouled on the right flank.

James Linehan kicked over a mark, and points from play followed from Donncha O’Connor and full-back Conor O’Callaghan.

A second Donncha O’Connor free opened up a 0-6 to nil lead in what was the perfect start for Duhallow.

Michael Desmond started the Muskerry scoring with a pointed free in the 14th minute.

Life became more difficult for Muskerry when Evan O’Sullivan was black-carded in the 22nd minute for a high tackle, as Duhallow benefitted with three unanswered points.

However, Duhallow’s numerical advantage was wiped out when Mikey McAuliffe received a black-card on 30 minutes.

With seven additional minutes, Muskerry were rocked before the interval when Kevin Manning was flashed a straight red card for an altercation with Jack Curtin. At this juncture, they trailed 0-2 to 0-11.

Duhallow had two goal attempts averted before Curtin got over the line to establish a commanding lead.

In front 1-14 to 0-5, Muskerry’s late surge put a more respectable look on the scoreboard. The goal from David Horgan on the 60 minute mark came amidst a late flurry of scores.

Scorers for Duhallow: D O’Connor (0-7, 0-2 frees), J Curtin (1-3), C O’Callaghan, Shane Hickey, D Cashman, J Linehan (mark) and M McAuliffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Muskerry: D Horgan (1-1, 0-1 free), M Desmond (0-3, 0-1 free), M Bradley (0-1 free) and I Wycherley (0-2 each), S Furey and A O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Castlemagner); K Crowley (Millstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); D Linehan (Castlemagner), S Hickey (Rockchapel); A O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond, Capt), L Murphy (Cullen); J Linehan (Millstreet), J Curtin (Rockchapel), M McAuliffe (Rockchapel).

Subs: B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for Shane Hickey (bs 9-10), B O’Keeffe for J Linehan (41), G O’Sullivan (Boherbue) for L Murphy (48), L Moynihan (Boherbue) for A O’Connor (52), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for M McAuliffe (57), C Hickey (Cullen) for J Curtin (58).

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (Uibh Laoire); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Rohan (Kilmurry, Capt), M Corrigan (Macroom); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Macroom), K Manning (Uibh Laoire); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue, M Bradley (Aghabullogue), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); M Lordan (Ballinora), M Desmond (Cill na Martra), S Furey (Cill na Martra).

Subs: C Furey (Cill na Martra) for D O’Connell (23), D Thompson (Aghabullogue) for K Kelleher (28 inj), I Wycherley (Ballinora) for C Gillespie (35), M McLoughlin (Inniscarra) for A O’Sullivan (43), M Creed (Clondrohid) for B O’Gorman (52).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth).

