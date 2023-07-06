Maurice Brosnan: Beware of The Cats in the long grass

Did you really expect any different? TJ Reid certainly didn’t. With ten points banked and a knowing smile, he spelt out precisely why Kilkenny came to Croke Park with optimism before their comfortable 2022 semi-final victory over Clare.

“You have to be confident. You have to believe in your team and we did,” Reid said post-match.

“We had four weeks of great training. We were together for those four weeks, serious training and serious bonding. We were waiting in the long grass. I suppose we trained really hard and it showed today. Our performance was excellent from start to finish.”

Clare had navigated through a fiery Munster campaign, coming so close to toppling Limerick before eventually bouncing back against Leinster’s third-place team. Reid observed Kilkenny’s underdog tag and bottled it.

“It was needed because this Clare team were coming. We were I suppose a little quiet in Leinster. I suppose nobody was talking about us really. We were focused on one thing, a win today and a good performance.”

Brian Cody was even more withering in his press conference when probed on the idea that they were operating at a lower level coming into the fixture. In his 24-year reign, they lost just four semi-finals and won 17. Only twice did they lose to a Munster side at that stage, Waterford 2020 and Cork 2021.

When Clare selector James Moran sat down with the media last winter before the season kicked off, he said they have spent the first few weeks revisiting that match. Learning from it.

“We’ve had a good look at it. Can we put our finger on ‘it was x, it was y, it was z’? Not really. It was probably a combination of factors,” he said.

“Obviously, we lost John before the start of the game. John Conlon’s been a great leader for Clare and for that team.

"What John brings to the team is a lot of organisation and that so, look, you have a lot of people out there with theories of why we didn’t perform but there was signs of it against Wexford, we found it hard to get going after the Munster final but you can’t just blame that game either.”

How much has changed since that 2022 showdown? The loss of stalwart Conlon was unquestionably a significant blow.

He was taken off with another injury during their quarter-final victory over Dublin. Conor Cleary is also facing a race against time to be fit while David McInerney is another injury concern.

As for on the field, Martin Keoghan and Eoin Cody bagged 1-3 between them in their previous championship meeting. Keoghan limped off in the Leinster decider while All-Star Adrian Mullen was still sporting a cast on his thumb that day having shattered it against Wexford.

In that semi-final Brian Lohan’s men finished with more wides than scores, 24 vs 20. They are still trying to iron out that kink.

In the Munster final, Clare outshot Limerick 48 vs 37. Worse than wides were the seven shots dropped short, gifting the opposition the perfect platform for a counterattack.

Clare are marginal favourites for Sunday’s clash. The heartbreak of another provincial final defeat has likely only stoked their motivated fire. Meanwhile, much has changed in Kilkenny, but their hunger remains.

“It is a results business,” said Derek Lyng last month after their win over Galway. “I am conscious of that. The talk probably the last couple of weeks was Galway had to win. I felt we had to win. That was my mindset. That was our mindset.”

Same as ever.