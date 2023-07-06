Who deputises for Declan Hannon? Options aplenty for John Kiely 

Three days after Limerick announced that Declan Hannon would sit out their All-Ireland semi-final because of a knee injury, the Treaty captain sat down for a group interview as part of an eir promotional event.

This writer asked Hannon who he thought would fill the number six shirt that he has been forced to temporarily vacate.

It’s a pivotal position on the Limerick chessboard and it’s a pivotal call as to who deputises for Hannon, all the more so when you consider that no other Treaty player has worn the number six shirt in championship since Gavin O’Mahony in the summer of 2016.

Hannon kicked for touch with our question. He didn’t give a name or names, only to say that he'd have “every confidence” in whoever is moved onto his patch and that there’ll be no disruption at all.

Stephen McDonagh was a staple of a previous Limerick defence. He’s no hesitation in throwing out the names of those he believes can do a job at centre-back against Galway.

But first, let us rake through the recent evidence of how Limerick adapted when Hannon wasn’t on the field. It’s important context for the suggestions offered by McDonagh further down.

When the four-time All-Ireland winning captain went off injured 54 minutes into the Munster decider, Kyle Hayes moved from left half-back to centre-back, with sub Colin Coughlan taking up Hayes’ spot.

Hannon departed at much the same juncture during the county’s Round 5 victory over Cork. On that occasion, it was Richie English who replaced him. English went in at corner-back, Mike Casey switched to full-back, with Dan Morrissey coming out to the 45.

Morrissey is the favourite to start at centre-back on Saturday. It was he who started at centre-back for three of the four League games during the spring where Hannon was absent. The half-back line, after all, is where he began his time in green before being converted into a full-back to fill a previous injury-created problem.

LIKELY CANDIDATE? Dan Morrissey of Limerick in action against Shane O'Donnell of Clare. Pic: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

It’s important to note, though, that for those aforementioned league games, Morrissey was moved out of a full-back line that still contained the forceful presence of Seán Finn. Finn is now on the injury list recently joined by Hannon.

Does John Kiely go with a full-back line from the off, in an All-Ireland semi-final, that has neither Finn nor Morrissey in it?

Stephen McDonagh doesn’t think so.

“What has been touted is they could move Dan to six, bring Richie English in, and move Mike Casey to three. That’s three changes. I’d try to make as few changes as possible. I think John will leave the full-back line of Casey, Dan, and Barry Nash as it is,” said the former corner-back.

“A lot depends too on how Richie English has been going in training. If he is tearing it up, would they take the chance of bringing Dan out?”

If the full-back line goes untouched, then McDonagh sees Darragh O’Donovan reprising a role he has carried out for his club Doon. His switch from midfield to centre-back would also pave the way for Cian Lynch to return to the starting fold.

ANCHORMAN? Limerick Darragh O'Donovan with Cathal Malone of Clare. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

“Darragh has played there with his club and has played quite well there with his club. And if Cian is back to full fitness, would you slot Cian in at midfield as I don’t think John will take David Reidy out of centre-forward for Cian as David went so well in the Munster final.

“I wouldn’t be moving Kyle out of left half-back either. He is very comfortable there and is having a great year there.” Whether it is Morrissey, O’Donovan, Hayes, or some rabbit from the hat that management pull, McDonagh said it is inevitable there will be disruption.

The question for Limerick is to what extent they are discommoded.

“Declan has played that position better than anyone in the country over the past five or six years. The way Declan sits back and orchestrates, not easy to replicate that.

“Declan and Seán are a third of your defence. I had to smile at a few bits and pieces after the Munster final. It was all about how Clare missed Conor Cleary. There wasn’t one word about Seán Finn, one of the best defenders of the past 30 years. And now you are taking Declan out of it too, the anchor for the past six years.

“Two huge losses. It is very disruptive. Those calibre of lads, if you took them out of any other team, what would you be saying about them only that they’d be exceptionally weaker.” But no more than when forced to navigate the 2022 summer without Cian Lynch and Peter Casey, the champions, according to McDonagh, won’t whine or whinge. They’ll do as they always do and “get on with it”.