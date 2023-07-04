Injury blow for Shefflin as Flynn ruled out

Henry Shefflin confirmed the 2017 All-Ireland winner is set to be out of action for three months.
INJURY LOSS: Jason Flynn of Galway. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 18:46
Maurice Brosnan

Galway manager Henry Shefflin will be without Jason Flynn for their upcoming All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick after the forward suffered a serious hamstring injury in training.

Flynn came on and scored a goal in the Leinster final defeat and was introduced from the bench against Tipperary during their quarter-final victory. 

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, Shefflin confirmed the 2017 All-Ireland winner is set to be out of action for three months.

“Jason came back the Tuesday night after the Tipperary match and lit it up in training, to be honest,” Shefflin said.

“Bounced into training Thursday night and did a bad hamstring injury which is very unfortunate. He is going to be out for up to three months. It is a loss for ourselves but a massive loss for his club Tommie Larkins and hopefully, he’ll be back in time for them to still be in the championship.

“For ourselves, it is very disappointing. Jason is a great character around the group and brings great energy to the group. I’m sure the lads were very disappointed because he is such a wonderful hurling talent and when he is a flow, he just lights up the place and he can do magical things.” 

Galway take on Limerick on Saturday, July 8 with throw-in at 6pm. It is a rematch of last year’s semi-final. Limerick prevailed 0-27 to 1-21 on that occasion.

“It is very disappointing for us but that is why we spoke all year about the strength of the group and the strength of the panel. It is really an opportunity for someone else to come on and take that. Whether it is into the 26 or into the team. 

"That is the way sport goes. We just have to roll with it and get on with it.“

