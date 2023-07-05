Delayed Kerry U21 football final down for decision

After looking like it would not take place at all, Wednesday evening will see the culmination of the Kerry county U21 football championship.

North Kerry face East Kerry in a final which was originally slated for Wednesday, June 28.

East Kerry informed the Kerry county board that they could not fulfill the fixture on that date as there were a number of their players away on holiday.

North Kerry released a statement stating their disappointment with the original decision to call off the final.

“We would like to state that the players, management, officers and sponsors are hugely disappointed not to be able to compete in a county championship final, and for some players who will never get the opportunity again at this grade it is very upsetting.“

After further discussion between the sides, East Kerry offered to play the game on Wednesday evening and North Kerry accepted the offer.

North Kerry have only recently come into existence. They are a combination of the old Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers divisional sides and compete in underage competitions.

The catchment area is huge and has already brought success.

Last year North Kerry won the county minor title after a replay win over Mid Kerry in just their second year in existence.

Shannon Rangers' 1991 victory was the last time a team from the area had won a minor championship.

This game will be a repeat of last year’s U21 final, which East Kerry won after extra time to make it three U21 titles in a row.

Several of last year’s North Kerry side are still involved this time around. The half back line is particularly strong with Rory Mahony, Donnacha Maher, and Adam Segal having been starters last year. Segal was a member of the Kerry U20 panel this year, coming on in the semi-final defeat to Sligo.

Last year’s Kerry U20 full forward Kevin Goulding will be key along with Jack McElligott of Listowel Emmets, another of last year’s survivors. McElligott hit 1-2 in the semi-final win over Laune Rangers.

Midfielder Robert Stack was also part of the Kerry U20 panel this year, coming on as a sub in the Munster final win over Cork.

While some of their star players from last year are now overage, including Kerry seniors Ruairí Murphy and Paul O’Shea, East Kerry can still call on the likes of Kerry U20 players Paudie O’Leary, Dara O’Callaghan, and Aaron O’Shea.

North Kerry have played three club sides on their way to the final. They had a 2-18 to 1-11 win over Killarney Legion in the first round before beating Kenmare Shamrocks in the quarter-final.

They won a hard-fought encounter against Laune Rangers in the semi-final, 1-13 to 2-8, the crucial goal coming from Jack McElligott. North Kerry were five points up at different stages of both halves but couldn’t shake off the dogged Killorglin side.

East Kerry beat fellow divisional side Kenmare in the first round before coming through a titanic tussle with Mid Kerry in the quarter-final by the bare minimum.

In the semi-final, they came out seven-point winners over South Kerry in a classic, 3-17 to 3-10. Cian Foley, Philip O’Leary, and Cian Murphy with the goals.

What impact the controversy around the original postponement will have remains to be seen. East Kerry are rumoured to be without some players who are still on holiday while North Kerry will be anxious to avenge last year’s defeat.