Male inter-county captains call on GAA to support female players

The GPA have released an open letter from the 68 captains of the male senior inter-county teams expressing support for the stance taken by the ladies football and camogie sides.

The female players have been staging protests calling for the implementation of an agreed charter that would improve their lot in terms of expenses, welfare and the administration of their games.

The letter, addressed to the leadership and management of the GAA, said they wished to express their 'full support' to the female players.

"We, the 68 captains of the male senior inter-county teams, want to express our full support for our female colleagues and stand beside them #UnitedForEquality. As such, we are asking you to work with the Camogie Association, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Gaelic Players Association to discuss the steps necessary towards providing the minimum standards of welfare and care for female players for 2024. They cannot be expected to wait any longer.

"We do not accept that this is a matter solely for the two female governing bodies which is the response you have given to date. Among the GAA’s values is that of Community Identity. Community is at the heart of our Association. We know from our own communities that if our neighbour is struggling or requires help, the local GAA club steps forward to provide it.

"We know our female inter-county colleagues in the Gaelic games community are in need of support. They need help to provide basics such as medical support, nutritional support, access to facilities and financial support to offset travel expenses.

"Are you going to live that value of community, or will you allow this opportunity for positive change to pass us by? In the GAA we know and love, there would only be one answer to that question."