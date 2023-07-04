Billy Sheehan steps down as Laois boss 

Billy Sheehan has stepped down as Laois senior footballer manager after two seasons in charge.

The Kerry native, who previously coached Cork and Offaly, confirmed his departure to the county board executive last night.

The former Laois footballer succeeded Mike Quirke at the end of 2021, the third consecutive Kerry man to take charge of The O’Moore County after John Sugrue.

Having finished third in their group, Laois surprised many with a run to a Tailteann Cup semi-final beating Fermanagh and Limerick along the way. However, last Sunday week they were heavily beaten by Down in the last-four game to the tune of 22 points, conceding eight goals.

Speaking after the game, Sheehan said: “We'll do whatever is best for Laois. It never has been about me. It never will be about me. It's about them. I'll be doing the best thing for Laois.”

Laois were relegated from Division 3 last year and finished third in Division 4 this season, losing out on promotion to Wicklow on the head-to-head differential. The county exited this year’s Leinster championship at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten by Dublin having lost to Wicklow at the provincial preliminary round stage in 2022.