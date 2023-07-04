James Horan: Final four have their own way to win, but each has cause for concern 

This season of inconsistencies is fast approaching a climax. Of the four teams left, we have two superpowers in Dublin and Kerry. They created a degree of separation and distinction in their sensational quarter-final wins. Their victories indicated that they were merely biding their time, planning the moment, to punch, smash and plunder. Natural order restored, so to speak.

They will face Monaghan and Derry respectively, who have fought and delivered right through the competition. They both play a defensive, tough, and methodical method of football, but have a sprinkling of players with enough quality to ask lots of difficult questions. Neither will be a pushover.

This season has left most pundits with egg on their faces, with such a convoluted and forgiving qualification process that allowed freedom for teams to experiment, take risks, and ultimately evolve and plan their attack. The next two weeks will give the four teams left standing reason for reflection, opportunity to review, analyse and adjust elements of their game. All four have specific skills that they are better at than the others and all have vulnerabilities that have been evident at times in the season. So much to work on.

KERRY

Reasons to be cheerful

The performance against Tyrone has everyone gushing. Even Jack himself was happy. They provided evidence aplenty of why they are many people's favourites to retain Sam. Simply their skill levels at the basics of the game are the best of any left in the title race.

Against Tyrone (and I accept the sample size is small), their footpassing was exemplary. The technique in execution, the trajectory and direction, always favoured the receiver. The famed Kerry 35-yard one-bounce kick-pass, receiver's side, was there in all its splendour. Its importance cannot be overemphasised. These successful kicks allow the ball to be transferred at top speed, provide high percentage completion rate, and have defences scrambling to get into their defensive shape. We saw the havoc it caused Tyrone time and again. Admittedly, Tyrone’s no-show and inability to apply any discernible pressure, provided the ideal opportunity for Kerry to showcase their classic skill.

Kerry’s confidence is returning. Winners last year and now coming strong. Jack’s words will be about further building belief in what's possible now. Saturday provided assurance they have timed their run just right, that their top leaders are coming into form (Sean O'Shea in particular), that injuries are easing and that they are on the march.

Another reason for Kerry to be cheerful is the performance and development of their midfield. The dark cloud that has hung over Jack Barry and Diarmuid O'Connor since David Moran’s departure must have been a weight around their necks. They put that to bed at the weekend, and you could sense the relief. Many in Kerry have been worried about this position, but both Diarmuid and Jack did Trojan work. A collective sigh was released.

Cause for worry

On the flip side, there are items Kerry will be working hard on. The encounter with Derry will test their resolve and abilities against a heavily defensive team. Sean O'Shea and David Clifford will not be given the freedom to display their abilities. Frees will be few and far between based on Derry’s excellent defensive discipline (Cork had no frees inside Derry’s 45), so building a match-winning scoreline will be a test.

Kerry have not put in back-to-back high-end performances this season. While all trend lines indicate everything is positive, there are still some concerns. The last serious game before Saturday was a two-point win against Cork. Derry will bring this game into the trenches, with the aim of setting conditions that they are more suited and familiar with. Kerry’s job is to get into a lead and dictate the terms of engagement from then on. But if Derry build an early lead, they will have it on their terms.

DERRY

Reasons to be cheerful

They have been the most consistent operators in this year’s championship. They have a method and style of play that works for them and is getting results. This consistency of approach builds trust, understanding and teamwork. The common purpose is strong and the unit tightens. They don’t care who or what they face, they have their game, and they will look to defeat all-comers. They all have a role and carry it out for the greater good. They are effective and smart and their return on possession is high. They know and understand their game probably better than any others in the competition.

They are a united group; their play tells you that. It has been a tumultuous couple of months with everything that has gone on around Derry GAA. While a massive change, Ciaran Meaney is now directing affairs from the sideline. Events can unite a group or cause friction. These Derry guys are serious athletes and have a relentless mindset to achieve. Their collective will is a serious weapon for them.

Cause for worry

Sometimes what makes you strong can also kill you, and that is the case potentially with Derry. What happens if/when Kerry go in front? What will Derry’s approach be in Croke Park on semi-final day. It's different to all other games and all other pitches. When chasing a game, the space is there for a team as good as Kerry to exploit. So are Derry able to change and adapt as required to a more progressive game? Or are they conditioned and shaped into a game type, regardless of terms and conditions? We have seen teams in the past, down on the scoreboard, but having become such flat-track bullies, they cannot change and go after the game. They just play out the time, not really able to adjust, to go for it.

Will Derry’s panel size come against them? It’s been a recurring theme. Any injuries, particularly to key men (Glass/McGuigan and Doherty), could have a catastrophic impact. Sometimes training can be impacted in the lead-up to big games depending on the health of your players. Aggression in training can drop, leading to a softer performance on game day.

MONAGHAN

Reasons to be cheerful

They have earned their spot. After what must have been an incredibly emotional and mentally draining encounter against Armagh, they need to mentally recover, get fresh and only then turn to their intriguing encounter with Dublin. Vinny Corey and his rejuvenated troops have been excellent. Full of quality and fight, a potent mix, they have come through so many tight games… Donegal, Kildare, Armagh.

Corey has recharged this group. From the effort and commitment of Conor McManus to the rejuvenation of Conor McCarthy, the effervescence of Karl O'Connell, to the development of Gary Mohan, Vinny has the young and the old enjoying their football. The respect with which he is held is clear and how he conducts himself before, during, and after games is transferring to the team. He is calm, grounded, and astute. He knows his players, having played with many of them and his messaging is strong. He wants more, we will play better. You sense he rages against the small-mindedness that is associated with Monaghan teams being the underdogs, punching above their weight. What a sensational job he is doing. A team and management completely aligned and together, all pointing the same way, strengthens the cause.

The development and journey they are on is exciting for the Monaghan group. Players are feeding off the freshness, the environment and are playing accordingly. Monaghan have a lot of experience that they can call on. None more so than Conor McManus. If there is one player you want to kick a last-gasp free, he is the guy. What a couple of plays he produced. His free-taking alone is among the greatest of all time. Will the hips hold up to a bit more game time? His craft and guile worry opponents.

Cause for worry

The one thing that I am sure Vinny will be fearful of is the emotion and exuberance that will envelop the county in the coming two weeks. It is inevitable that the players will see it and sense it. After such a dramatic win over their neighbours all 64,000 Monaghan people are now invested. There will be such much goodwill and positivity that it can become a distraction. For Monaghan to kick on, they need to deal with any distractions the right way, so that they can be at their peak for the semi-final. It's amazing how energy can just leave, how minds can be distracted, leaving a team appearing gassed. This is a big challenge for Vinny and co.

DUBLIN

Reasons to be cheerful

They demolished Mayo in a couple of minutes at the weekend. Tight in the first half, James McCarthy caught the ball, marauded forward and like Souness many years ago, defiantly stuck Dublin’s flag in front of Mayo’s goal. Dublin in flow are amazing. Their pace and movement in attack leave people in their wake. In the blink of an eye, the game can be over. Their firepower is the greatest left in the competition. They have more options than anyone. Paul Mannion is a threat and a defensive asset all in one. Con O'Callaghan is a threat in any context, and now Colm Basquel. That’s some full-forward line for movement, ball-winning and offensive threat. Put with that Ciaran Kilkenny, Paddy Small, Cormac Costello, Sean Bulger, Niall Scully and more... That then is augmented with support runners of the highest calibre; James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard etc. When the attitude is there, they are the most potent.

Their experience and knowhow will count. The fire and physicality shown on Sunday against Mayo displayed a ruthlessness and attitude that has been absent for some time. They have been contrary in recent years, but under the fearsome direction of McCarthy are now gunning for one more. They are responding to his call. A monster player for well over a decade. It's not overstating it to say he is one of, if not the, greatest of all time.

Cause for worry

In the first half against Mayo, Dublin’s full-back line was a concern. There is a sense that while brilliantly experienced and some of the finest players around, they are there to be exposed for pace. Are they struggling with a yard? Tommy Conroy and Ryan O'Donoghue suggested this in the first 20 minutes. If Eoin Murchan and Jack McCaffrey are out, their match-up options are significantly reduced. They may then have to look at moving a McCarthy or Small to the full-back line, which takes away from the half line and their attacking potential.

Before the game the conversation was along the lines of Dublin not being tested. You could argue that is still the case. Yes, for 30 mins or so, it was high tempo, but after that it was all on Dublin’s terms. So, this team, with some new members, have not really had to figure things out under great pressure for a full championship match. Dessie was quick to play down Dublin’s performance, stating that that was not the real Mayo and maybe tiredness had impacted them. He knows and Pat Gilroy knows and more importantly McCarthy the on field general knows the levels that must be reached yet. They will look to create these conditions in their sessions in the lead-up to the semis.

Reading the tea leaves though, while the semi-finals will bring new adventures and stories, we may very well end up with the two stalwarts of Kerry and Dublin standing. They will not get it easy, but they have the players and experience to reach a final reckoning.