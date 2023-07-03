Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Dubs have been hiding in plain sight, they played as if they had no medals

After a weekend of memorable action at Croke Park, we are reminded that the more things change the more they stay the same. With a restructured championship piling extra games into the calendar, to separate the wheat from the chaff, three of the last four are the same as last year, with Monaghan replacing Galway for 2023.

Before moving on to Dublin’s dismantling of Mayo a look back at the weekend is incomplete without referencing David Clifford’s genius and the penalty drama on Saturday evening. Kerry delivered a professional and smart performance as they out-Tyroned Tyrone. As I mentioned in Saturday’s paper, in their semi-final win two years ago the Ulster men scored 2-9 from turnovers. This time round? Six points. However, on the flip side Kerry scored a massive 1-11 from turnovers, as they repeatedly tackled with discipline and broke up the pitch at pace. Kerry were measured in possession and did damage with runners.

Long after the intricate details of this game have been forgotten, David Clifford’s pass for Seánie O’Shea’s goal will be remembered. Those of us lucky enough to be in Croke Park witnessed it first hand, as gasps and roars of appreciation merged. Only he could imagine and execute in a split second as he did, a rare moment where genius and repeated practice met. And rest assured he knew Tony Brosnan was there.

There was plenty more to admire about the rest of the move, from Brosnan’s perfectly weighted right-fisted handpass that Dr Crokes players specialise in to Seánie’s composure and finish. Also, as Pádraig Hampsey realised he was caught in no man's land his face resembled Paddy Cullen’s when he too understood all those years ago that he was left stranded and powerless by another Kerry magician. As Con Houlihan memorably wrote at the time, “Paddy dashed back towards his goal like a woman who smells a cake burning.” The Castleisland wordsmith could have been describing Hampsey Saturday evening.

The second game was a very different affair but I thoroughly enjoyed the tactical arm wrestle. The teams couldn’t be separated as Monaghan refused once more to go away. Conor McManus was again incredible in the clutch. For us neutrals penalties provided the ultimate drama but my God Armagh have been fairly through the mill in this regard. To lose a huge game for the third time in 12 months on penalties is hard to explain. The fact that they are the only team to lose championship games on penalties makes it more puzzling still. Perhaps, we should have a look at the possibility of subbing out a player that misses a penalty if it is level after the first five kicks.

As Armagh took their sudden death penalties they rejigged the order to put Callum Cumiskey last. I think he was hoping it wouldn’t come around to him again. I thought it was telling that as he left the group to go to take the final fatal kick his other four colleagues had their hands on their heads. It was as if they knew, as if he was resigned to miss. On the flip side, Gary Mohan having missed first time round showed incredible resilience and courage and became a hero.

A few weeks ago, Paul Galvin was in Kerry and as it usually does eventually the talk turned to football. The first games in the round robin had been played and there were major question marks hanging over Kerry and Dublin. Paul thinks outside the box with most things in life and I always enjoy his take on football. It is different and more often than not on the money. He had a theory that both of these big guns were slowly coming to the boil physically under the watchful eye of the sports scientists. This season has been a voyage into the unknown for all of us, but especially for those scientists. Managing load with all of the extra matches while ensuring the graph was going upwards to hit peak performance in July was new.

Traditionally the quarter finals were go time for teams hoping to win Sam Maguire. Generally, in their August bank holiday weekend slot, there were about eight weeks to the All-Ireland final. Nowadays there are only four weeks. Balancing all of that, particularly in the maiden year of the format, is challenging. Judging by this weekend Kerry and Dublin are getting that balance right.

Mayo started brightly and got much right in the first half on Sunday. Bravely they went after Dublin, in one on one contests all over the field. They played without a sweeper, with Colm Reape trying to sweep in front of his full-back line on occasion. He was more of a visual deterrent for Dublin players looking up out the field than anything else. As soon as Dublin crossed halfway he scampered back onto his goalline leaving his backs to deal with the Dublin attackers individually. David McBrien on Con O’Callaghan, Padraig O’Hora on Colm Basquel, Jack Coyne on Cormac Costello and Sam Callinan on Paul Mannion.

They pressed Stephen Cluxton’s kickout and went long on their own restarts to go after the Dubs. It worked for a period as Dublin struggled to get a foothold in the game. It was best illustrated by a long Reape kickout, won by Aidan O’Shea and immediately kicked on to Ryan O’Donoghue to kick a great score on the run. In fact, it took Dublin most of the opening half to get to grips with it, but as they always do they figured it out. Remarkably they led by one at half-time, with Mayo having played much of the football in that first half. It was clear that if Dublin could get quick ball in there were goals to be had. It was risk and reward for Mayo. Eventually, the liability outweighed the compensation.

Whatever was said or decided upon at half-time, Dublin really upped their performance levels after the break. It was similar to their second-half performance in the 2019 semi-final against the same opposition. It is probably fair to say that they haven’t hit those levels since that season. The key difference was the intent of the Dublin players, with and without the ball. From the throw-in which James McCarthy won, flattening Jordan Flynn in the process, and then setting up Mannion for a rapid-fire point, they dominated proceedings. Their body language was of men on a mission as they hunted in packs, forcing turnovers. They were brimming with intensity as they sprinted to the ball and repeatedly made contact. They won breaking ball after breaking ball. They went after the Mayo kickout scoring 1-2 off it. They squeezed the life out of the Mayo forwards. In short, they played as if they had no medals.

Mayo didn’t score between the 23rd and the 43rd minutes, as Dublin went from being two down to eight ahead. It was the ultimate power play, and the league champions just could not stop the rot, try as they might. The Dubs scored 2-14 from play, with eight different scorers. In the recent past, their bench hasn’t been what it once was. On Sunday they introduced Jack McCaffrey, Ciaran Kilkenny, Paddy Small, Dean Rock and Tom Lahiff to power them home. The return of the prodigal sons has helped to deepen their squad with talent and experience. There was no let up as they kept the pedal to the floor right until the end.

Once more they kept a clean sheet, Cluxton’s 12th consecutive one. There has been a feeling all year that there is an air of a last hurrah about this season’s effort. With James McCarthy as captain (he was incredible, once more, on Sunday) there has to be huge motivation within the squad to get him up the steps of the Hogan Stand. They have been hiding in plain sight and all of a sudden they have emerged are in a great place and will take beating.

For Mayo and Kevin McStay, it is a disappointing end to a season that promised so much. I saw them in the flesh a good few times and was impressed with them. There will be questions as to whether they went too hard too soon. Regardless, post Killarney their season ran aground. Louth sucked energy out of them but the loss to Cork sunk their season. Think about it. They were six points up with 15 minutes to go. They would have topped the group and critically would have avoided Dublin in the quarter-final. They would have bypassed Salthill, to conserve their energy for the weekend just passed. The manner of the collapse in the Gaelic Grounds sucked confidence out of them and undid much of their good work from earlier in the season. They will learn (and so will everyone else) for the coming season the value of finishing top of the group.

As the championship continues apace towards its conclusion and with Kerry and Dublin kept at opposite sides of the semi-final draw all the talk straight away is that a Kerry Dublin final awaits us. The form of both sides this weekend would suggest as much. However, if this topsy-turvy season has shown us anything so far it is to expect the unexpected.