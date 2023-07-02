No Hawkeye for Sunday's quarter-finals after 'data unavailable' error

The GAA’s score detection technology HawkEye has again suffered a glitch and will not be in operation for today’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals.

A GAA statement earlier today confirmed that a decision was taken to stand down the system following an error in yesterday’s Armagh-Monaghan last eight game.

The press release read: “During the Armagh v Monaghan game yesterday the Hawkeye score detection system returned a ‘data unavailable’ message. The GAA requested an explanation from Hawkeye who concluded that the message was a result of operator error.

“The GAA is happy that the system review confirmed the on-field decision by the referee taken at the time. However, the GAA has decided to stand down the use of the system today to allow Hawkeye to undertake a more thorough review in the coming week.”

Last year, the technology was ruled out of order for the Kerry-Dublin All-Ireland SFC semi-final after a Shane Walsh 45 late in the first half was deemed wide in the previous day’s last-four game between Galway and Derry, which was eventually awarded by officials.

Another review of HawkEye took place after that game and it was operational again for the All-Ireland SHC final between Limerick and Kilkenny and following finals.

That was the latest in a number of issues the system has experienced in Croke Park last year from information delays to referees as experienced in the All-Ireland SHC semi-final between Limerick and Galway and data not being available in the Leinster SHC final.

HawkEye was introduced in 2013 but it had a rocky start after a point by then Limerick minor, now senior star Barry Nash, was marked wide in that year's All-Ireland MHC semi-final. Galway won the game in extra-time.