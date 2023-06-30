Kerry SHC: Stalemate between Abbeydorney and Crotta O’Neills

Garveys Supervalu Kerry SHC Group B Rd 3

Crotta O’Neills 1-15 Abbeydorney 2-12

Abbeydorney and Crotta O’Neills could not be separated in this SHC Group B contest at Austin Stack Park. The draw means that Crotta top the group on scoring difference ahead of Abbeydorney but make the knock-out stages of the championship in two weeks time with Crotta having a chance of going straight to semi-finals if they get one of the two golden tickets.

Crotta made use of the elements in the first half to lead 1-13 to 1-5 at half time. Abbeydorney fought back to lead deep in added time after Niall O’Mahony put them ahead 2-12 to 1-14 in the 65th minute. But Crotta, who had only scored once through Gavin Parker at start of the second period, leveled in the 66th when Jeaic McKenna drilled the ball over the black spot. However Abbeydorney will regret their profligacy.

Crotta made an explosive start when they raced into a 1-5 to 0-0 lead inside the opening six minute. Gavin Parker swept a rebound into the Abbeydorney net with only 45 seconds gone on the clock. Seanie McElligott and Shane Nolan added two points apiece and Darragh O’Donoghue made it 1-5 to 0-6 with less than six minutes gone.

Michael O’Leary’s accuracy from placed balls kept Abbeydorney in touch. A David Egan goal in the 26th minute saw them close the gap but points from Shane Nolan, Sean Weir and Tomas O’Connor saw Crotta retire eight points in front (1-13 to 1-5) and despite the wind Abbeydorney looked in trouble.

But they dominated the second period with Michael O’Leary converting six frees and sub Micheal Slattery crashing the ball to the Crotta net in 44th minute, it appeared that Abbeydorney were going to complete the comebacks of all comebacks. But too many wides and that late Jeaic McKenna point saw Crotta O’Neill’s remain unbeaten and top group B.

Scorers for Crotta O’Neills: S Nolan (0-6, 4fs), G Parker (1-1), Darragh O’Donoghue (0-3), S McElligott (0-2), T O’Connor, K McKenna and S Weir (0-1 each).

Scorers for Abbeydorney: M O’Leary (0-9, 8fs), D Egan (1-1), M Slattery (1-0), N O’Mahony (0-2).

CROTTA O’NEILLS: A O’Sullivan; S McGrath, B Keane, E Shanahan; R Mahony, T O’Connor, D Behan; J McKenna, T McKenna; S McElligott, S Weir, G Parker; Darragh O’Donoghue, S Nolan, Declan O’Donoghue

Subs: C White for M Parker (45), S O’Donoghue for T McKenna (56).

ABBEYDORNEY: N Roche; K Dineen; S Egan, M Clifford; S O’Sullivan, J O’Connor, R O’Donovan; D O’Leary, N O’Mahony; P J Keane, M O’Leary, K Sheehan; J Sheehan, O Maunsell, D Egan

Subs: B O’Leary for K Sheehan (33), M Slattery for D Egan (41).

Referee: M Sexton (Limerick).