Don't look back in anger: Tony Davis on that sending off against Derry in 1993

There’s a small bit of niggle in the game. Something happens on the far side of the field. I can’t see it. The referee calls Tony Davis over.

Can’t be much in that, I think. Davis is one of the cleanest footballers of all time.

Then Tommy Howard points to the line. Incredible. I only learn later how incredible. Dermot Heaney crouched for a ball when Davis went in with his shoulder. It was a free, nothing more. Tony paid the price for the misdemeanour of others.

- Teddy McCarthy in Teddy Boy: My Autobiography

Thirty years on and still it comes up, especially in a week like this.

Last Tuesday Tony Davis was back in his native Skibbereen for the day, ambling one of its streets, when a man coming the other way said to him, “Jesus, I’m thinking of Niall Cahalane when I see you today!”

Davis, like anyone familiar with the events of 1993, instinctively laughed, then, as is his wont, changed the focus from the past to the present. “I’m thinking of the Cahalanes too,” he quipped, “but how Damien and Conor should be playing for us next Sunday!”

For an idea of just how at peace Davis tends to be about Derry and ’93 and all that and almost everything else, you only need look at what he spends much of his time doing since he retired from An Garda Síochána a couple of years ago.

Others of a serene disposition practise meditation. Davis does mediation.

“It’s mostly community mediation. Voluntary. I suppose it stems from my time in the Guards and being involved in fights and disputes most of my life. I’d often be sent out on a job because the people involved would have known me and be told, ‘Would you ever go and sort that out?’ Because in some cases the Guard might have messed up as well and it was going to go legal or to GSOC and they just wanted someone who was somewhat reasonable and say, ‘What’s the story, guys?’ and sit down with the parties.

“So for a long time I was interested in mediation and reading up on it but a couple of years ago I decided to go about getting formal qualifications in it.”

He’s now accredited with the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland, having been trained in the discipline by the Round Table group in Cork. Just this past week he hosted a webinar which covered the challenging but fascinating sphere of trying to dissolve disputes between traveller families. Often he’ll find himself some midweek evening in a hotel, discreetly meeting the various parties entangled in a dispute, trying to find a way to resolve it.

“After you’ve met them independently and explained the ground rules and identified the issues, you’ll invite them to a spot like a hotel away from everywhere and where no one will know them. Last week I had two people sit down with each other and at first they went nuts at each other. You had to remind them to keep it respectful and that there were certain standards of decorum but as it went on and they had got all the bile and venom out, we got down to the core issues and they stemmed from respect. And then at some point you as a mediator can transcend all that and focus on the future: okay, if you were both to work together, what would that future look like? And hopefully at the end of it they’ll be in agreement around at least five or six key points.

“It works really well. Because it’s they who come up with the solutions.”

It’s a process he thinks the GAA could learn from, and not just because he’s from Cork where the winters were particularly bleak in the late noughties. “What happened back then wasn’t mediation. That was [Kieran] Mulvey. He’s more a horsetrader. He’s not a mediator.”

He looks at the work of a Stiofán Nutty, a huge Bohs fan, and how he mediates and resolves disputes between various sports organisations.

“The GAA are missing out on a trick here. In almost every county at any given time you’ll have some dispute between one crowd and another and a lot of them end up in court. What would be an idea is if you trained five or six people in each county to help mediate such disputes.”

***

Before Niall struck Enda Gormley or Davis bundled Heaney over the line or Tommy Howard then showed Davis the line, there was Shane.

Davis is a granddad now, despite retaining his capacity to look a decade younger than he is, and he and Caroline will often go over to New York and New Jersey to see little Jessie and their son Jamie and his wife Hayley. But as you ask and talk about Jamie and how he works for Meta and played with New York last year you’ve to check yourself and remember he’s not the eldest of the Davis kids. That distinction would belong to Shane.

He was born in the Bons during those weeks between the All-Ireland semi-final demolition of Mayo and the final showdown with Derry. At the time Tony and Caroline were naturally delighted – because at the time there were no pre-natal scans.

“We had no idea there was anything wrong until a few hours later and Shane’s colouring was off and he was brought into the critical care unit.”

The following week Shane died of a congenital heart defect.

Davis still elected to play (and play he would, kicking the opening score of the game after taking a pass from his friend and clubmate Mick McCarthy). It gave him something to get out of bed for in those awful, harrowing days while the group and Billy Morgan, in particular, offered him and Caroline huge support. Which is why the sending off of Davis of all people just before half-time particularly rankled with them. Tony Davis, the cleanest footballer ever? Tony Davis, for that tackle when it was a booking at most? Tony Davis, after all that he and his family were going through?

DARK DAY: Davies is sent off in the 1993 All-Ireland final. Pic: INPHO

Even now, looking back on the video of that whole passage, there is a surreal quality to it. As Howard is checking the number on the back of Davis’s jersey, Colm O’Rourke and Ger Canning each remark that while Howard will have to “take a firm grip on this match” in light of such incidents as Cahalane’s altercation with Gormley only minutes earlier, Davis’s challenge was “not malicious by any matter of means”. When Howard points to the line, a disbelieving Davis instinctively asks, “What?” Then in a daze he resignedly drops his head, takes off his gloves and steps off the field, getting his head around the fact that he has just been sent off in an All-Ireland final.

“When you’re playing in an All-Ireland final, you’re completely in that moment. All you’re thinking of is the next ball: you have to win that ball because then you can do what you like with it. And especially back then you’d play with a certain abandonment in an All-Ireland final, there was a certain level of physicality that was allowed compared to now. It was a booking at the absolute most. So when something like that happened you were thinking, ‘What the f….?’

“But there was a certain lack of normality in the air by that point. The crowd had overflown onto the field. There’d been a couple of incidents a minute or two earlier. Things were getting out of hand. So I don’t like people going back and judging and blaming anyone because you can’t do that in retrospect; you have to have been there in that moment and understand the circumstances as they were for that person at that time.

“I had huge regrets for my teammates, especially my brother Don and the others who didn’t win an All-Ireland afterwards. That final was a great chance for them to have got that medal. But for me personally with the other circumstances which had happened, I had to compartmentalise it [the sending off and defeat], realise there’s more important things in life and look after my family.”

Nor did he or has he begrudged Derry. In 2018 Club Derry hosted a gala in Ballymena for the men who had won Maguire 25 years earlier. And there among the crowd of 600 to celebrate it with them and take an ear of that cup with Anthony Tohill for a photograph was Davis himself.

“I felt they deserved that [his presence]. When I look back on it, Derry were a common thread throughout my career. My first All-Ireland semi-final of any sort was against St Pat’s Maghera for St Fachtna’s, Skibbereen. When I was a minor it was Derry we beat in the [1981] final. In 1985 we beat them in an U21 final; I was captain, marking Dermot McNicholl, one of the finest players I ever came across.

"Earlier in ’93 with Skibb we beat Lavey above in Ballinascreen in the All-Ireland club semi-final in a battle of Braveheart proportions. So fair play to them that they beat us in that final. None of the blame for what happened to me lay at their door.”

He would particularly befriend Tohill during their time together on The Sunday Game. They still keep in touch. Just as Davis these days volunteers as a mediator, Tohill similarly has a civic mind, being chief executive of the mid-Ulster municipal council. When news broke that Teddy McCarthy had passed away last month, one of the first texts of commiserations Davis received was from Tohill.

And as for Niall Cahalane, given what Davis was asked about in Skibbereen during the week? Is he fine with him too about ’93?

The finest. Although in a place like Derry they’ll be forever coupled for what happened in '93, their bond goes back way further than that, way back to when they were on that same school team of Fachtna’s that beat Maghera.

“When you’ve played as often together as we did, when you’re in the kind of environment we were, there is no blame. Niall won us more games than anybody. Any time I see Niall I can always only have a smile on my face. And there’ll always be a bit of a smile on Niall’s face too with a real roguery behind it.”

RIP: Cork captain Mick McCarthy races clear from Dermot Heany of Derry during the 1993 final. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The only problem Davis now has with ’93 is the loss of Shane and who else has been lost since. Mick McCarthy. John Kerins. And then last month, Teddy.

“We’re still heartbroken. There was something hugely endearing about him. If he knew you and trusted you he was extremely giving and witty.”

They met only a couple of months ago in the Welcome Inn in Parnell Square, talking about the usual two things: family and Cork. Davis would often meet him at games, like a county semi-final last year or a Cork league game earlier this year. He’d love if Teddy had been at the Roscommon game last weekend for more reasons than one. After so many lean years, Cork were finally back playing with a certain spirit and defiance McCarthy possessed.

“I went in and sat down in the upper Southern Stand beside a group from Ballingeary, and I just felt this huge surge of pride. Even when Cork were behind I just felt from the Mayo game that they just were not going to die.

“For me it was kind of apt that at half-time the 1973 team were presented to the crowd. I grew up watching that team, idolising that team; even last Saturday I’d love if Declan Barron had been there for us to salute him because there’s still a magic and a mystique to him for me. And I found myself then watching the game thinking there is now a team there that I can again identify with. I can identify with their spirit. There is a spirit within the group that is there.”

For him that’s no accident, given who is finally at the helm.

“I’m delighted it’s someone like John Cleary who is one of us. God, imagine me from Skibbereen saying a Castlehaven man is one of us – but he is one of us. He has a similar attitude, similar values and he knows what it means to win. And fuck it, at this level, winning is all that matters. These lads can tap into John and into Kevin Walsh on what it means to win and what it takes to win.

“I remember when John was 15, I went over to watch Castlehaven play Ballyvourney in a senior championship game and John was playing – and on the frees. There’s a toughness about him. Even in school in Fachtna’s, John was as bright as a fox.”

He doesn’t blame coaches for how the game has evolved (“If I’m a Kevin Walsh, what’s the point in going toe-to-toe with a Dublin or Kerry or Mayo? You’ll give up four goals in a half”). In fact he’ll credit Walsh for how Cork has evolved and improved.

“I go to a lot of club football games in the county and I’d say out of every 10 of them, in only one or two of them would you see the blanket [defence]. A couple of teams last year played that way against Nemo but in Cork teams don’t really do that, it’s not part of the DNA. It’ll be interesting if that changes this year with the way Cork are now set up defensively. But Cork had to go that way and it probably took someone like Kevin to come in from the outside to put in that system.

“And he seems to have a personality and a way about him where he’s clicked with that group. Not that I could say for sure. I was in having a coffee in Douglas the other day and met Seánie Powter who was having a coffee himself with Shane Kingston. Would know them both from playing with my lads in Douglas. But all I did was wish Seánie good luck for the weekend. I wouldn’t discuss any football with Seánie and Seánie wouldn’t tell me anything anyway.”

He’d be somewhat worried that a third game in 14 days could catch up on Cork this weekend. “Coming off the field the last day against Roscommon, it was a bit like the Michael Jackson Thriller film, the amount of lads dragging their legs. They were wrecked, like zombies. But they’re definitely going the right way. Next year there won’t be a Dublin or Derry in Division 2 so there’s a real chance of promotion.”

A county is again looking up, not back.

Just the way Davis likes it.