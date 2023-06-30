Dual aces Hannay Looney and Orlaith Cahalane selected to start for Cork footballers

LADIES FOOTBALL's TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final pairings will be confirmed on Saturday – while the Junior Championship picture will also become clearer over the coming weekend.

The group phase of the Senior Championship concludes on Saturday, with four ties down for decision. The live TG4 action gets underway with the game between Mayo and Laois in Castlebar, at 1.30pm. The evening fixture is the meeting of champions Meath and Donegal from Páirc Tailteann, Navan, at 7.30pm.

Following the conclusion of that clash, the draw for the quarter-finals, which will be played over the weekend of July 15/16, will be made.

Saturday’s Senior action commences with the meeting of Kerry and Cavan in Tralee (12.30pm), while Cork are at home to Tipperary in Clonakilty at 2pm.

Cork v Tipperary: A straight shoot-out between the Munster rivals for a place in the quarter-finals. The controversial backdrop to this game sees a quartet of Cork players doubled up between football and camogie over the weekend. Of the four, Hanna Looney and Orlaith Cahalane are selected to start, with Libby Coppinger, who is carrying a knock, and Aoife Healy kept in reserve.

Cork fell by six points to Galway in their previous outing, with Tipperary losing out to the Tribeswomen by nine points. That line of form would suggest that not much will separate Cork and Tipp, who played in the Munster Senior Championship at the end of April.

Aishling Moloney bagged an incredible individual haul of 1-12 on that occasion but it still wasn’t enough for Tipp as Cork won by 1-17 to 1-14. Cork will be favourites to get the job done in Clonakilty but Tipp will provide stern opposition.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan (capt.), H Looney; D Kiely, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan; O Cahalane, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely.

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; E Kelly, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley (capt.), L Morrissey, C O’Dwyer; E Morrissey, N Towey; S English, M Murphy, C English; A McGuigan, N Martin, A Moloney.

Kerry v Cavan: Kerry will look to clinch a home quarter-final when they welcome Cavan to Austin Stack Park in Tralee for a 12.30pm start. The Kingdom battled to an impressive victory over Dublin on June 17 and can clinch top spot with a second successive win in the All-Ireland series. Cavan were overwhelmed by a rampant Dublin last weekend, with the Sky Blues claiming a 5-15 to 1-8 win.

KERRY: C Butler; A Doherty, K Cronin, C Murphy; C Lynch, E Costello, C McCarthy; L Galvin, A Harrington; N Carmody, D O’Leary, A Galvin; S O’Shea (capt.), C Evans, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

CAVAN: Róisín O’Reilly; G Faulkner, S Lynch, C Charters; Z Fay, C Brady, Rebecca O’Reilly; N Byrd (capt.), A Cahill; A Walls, A Sheridan, E Halton; G Smith, G Sheridan, A Gilsenan.

Mayo v Laois: Both sides have lost to table-toppers Armagh in Group 1, and the winners of the pool’s remaining tie will join the Orchard County in the quarter-finals.

Mayo were caught at the death by Armagh last weekend, with Aimee Mackin netting a last-gasp penalty goal, while Laois lost out by seven points to Armagh in Round 1.

Laois scored 2-8 in that defeat, however, and will be confident of another competitive display against Mayo, who may be wounded from the manner of their loss to Armagh.

If the sides draw, the second-placed team in the group will be the team that registers more points (scores over the bar).

If they’re still deadlocked after that, scoring difference will come into play, with Mayo (-2) having the edge on Laois (-7) before play commences.

MAYO: L Brennan; É Ronayne, C McManamon, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); A Geraghty, F McHale; S Howley, S Cafferky, S Mulvihill; L Cafferky, D Doherty, S Walsh.

LAOIS: E Barry; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy (capt.), L Nerney; A Healy, O Hennessy; A Kirrane, L.M. Maher, A Moran; S.A. Fitzgerald, M Nerney, K Donoghue.

Meath v Donegal: Both sides are through to the quarter-finals – and this fixture will determine who gets a home tie in the last eight.

Both sides negotiated the formidable challenge of Waterford in the group phase and while their knockout slots have been assured, they’ve named strong starting line-ups.

Meath won by five points when the sides met in a Lidl National League Division 1 tie earlier in the year.

MEATH: M McGuirk; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; M Byrne, S Ennis (capt.), E Duggan; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, V Wall, N Gallogly; O Lally, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

DONEGAL: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, E Gallagher; A Boyle Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, T Hegarty; R Rodgers, Niamh McLaughlin (capt.); S White, K Long, K Dowds; N Hegarty, K Herron, C McGarvey.