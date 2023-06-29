Muskerry book final spot edging out Avondhu

The reward for Muskerry is a place in the final against Duhallow, who defeated Imokilly in the other semi-final.
FINAL SPOT BOOKED: Muskerry book their place in the final after edging out Avondhu. Pic: David Keane.

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 21:09
Barry O'Mahony

Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC Divsions/Colleges semi-final

Muskerry 1-10 Avondhu 1-7

MUSKERRY edged out Avondhu in the semi-final of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC Divsions/Colleges section at Glenville on Thursday evening. The reward for Muskerry is a place in the final against Duhallow, who defeated Imokilly in the other semi-final.

Muskerry’s much improved second-half performance was decisive as they go into the decider in confident mood. Avondhu were unable to sustain their good first-half showing.

In a low scoring defensive game, Avondhu kicked a point following a sustained period of the ball, William Fouhy with a fine effort from long-range. Muskerry levelled four minutes later through a Ciarán Dineen fisted effort. Wayward shooting let the Mid-Cork team down especially in the early stages of the encounter. Brian Guerin levelled when a green flag looked a certainty, 0-2 each after 15 minutes.

The sides exchanged white flags before a pair of Darragh O’Shea frees gave Avondhu a two point cushion approaching half-time. A David Horgan free left just a point between the sides at the interval, 0-5 to 0-4.

Avondhu made a great start to the second half when O’Brien converted from the penalty spot after Guerin was fouled in the penalty area. Muskerry went down the other end and got a goal of their own, Matthew Bradley the goal scorer. Desmond levelled the game through a free before the team in green and white put together five points on the trot, as Muskerry upped the ante in what was a much improved second-half performance. 

Muskerry were reduced to 14 players when Alan Quinn received a black-card after 53 minutes. A free from sub Ben Creedon was Avondhu’s first point of the second-half. Quinn came back on in injury-time and despite a O’Brien free leaving a goal between the teams, Muskerry held on.

Scorers for Muskerry: M Desmond 0-5 (4f), M Bradley 1-2, C Dineen 0-2, D Horgan 0-1f.

Scorers for Avondhu: D O’Brien 1-3f (1-0 pen, 0-3f), P Looney, W Fouhy, B Creedon (f), B Guerin 0-1 each.

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (Iveleary); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Ronan (Kilmurry, c), M Corrigan (Macroom); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Iveleary); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); I Wycherley (Ballinora), A Quinn (Macroom), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); M Lordan (Ballinora), M Desmond (Cill na Martra), C Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: M Bradley (Aghabullogue) for I Wycherley (h-t), D Ambrose (Aghinagh) for B O’Gorman (35), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for C Gillespie (38).

AVONDHU: G Creedon (Kilshannig, c); S O’Connell (Kilshannig), J Fitzgibbon (Glanworth), P O’Grady (Killavullen); E Birchill (Killavullen), B Guerin (Kilshannig), J Doyle (Charleville); W Fouhy (Kildorrery), E O’Sullivan (Kilshannig); K Hurley (Kildorrery), D O’Brien (Glanworth), D McNamara (Kildorrery); Adam Finnegan (Ballyclough), P Looney (Killavullen), J Callaghan (Charleville).

Subs: Aaron Finnegan (Ballyclough) for W Fouhy (20, inj), S O’Leary (Ballyclough) for J Doyle (h-t), B Creedon (Kilshannig) for Aaron Finnegan (40).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon's).

