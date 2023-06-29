Camogie Association: 'Fixture clash was unavoidable' 

The Camogie Association have issued a statement on the fixture clash that is affecting Cork's dual players this weekend.

Both Cork teams have must-win championship games this Saturday; the county’s senior camogie team are away to Clare (3pm), while the ladies footballers welcome Tipperary to Clonakilty (2pm).

It is the second time in a fortnight that a clash of championship fixtures has arisen affecting Cork dual players Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Orlaith Cahalane, and Aoife Healy.

The Camogie Association - who had stayed silent on the matter until now - insist that the fixture clash was "unavoidable" and say that they "understand that the situation is deeply frustrating for the teams involved".

The association maintains that it will do its level best to avoid fixture clashes "on an ongoing basis" but that "fairness for all players and teams in a competition" needs to be ensured.

The statement in full reads:

"The Camogie Association acknowledges that a clash with LGFA fixtures was unavoidable this weekend.

"In the interest of fair competition, the ratified fixtures for the last round of the Championship have been placed at staggered times, on the same day, across all 3 Groups. This is to ensure that no team can gain an advantage or be penalised due to the timing of their game.

"The Glen Dimplex Senior Quarter Finals draw is scheduled to take place this Saturday following the 6pm match between Kilkenny and Tipperary in UPMC Nowlan Park, with a short turnaround for the Quarter Finals the following weekend.

"In these circumstances, it was not feasible for Camogie Association to reschedule the fixtures where it has in the past and avoided any unfair impact on other teams.

"The Senior Quarter Finals will be held in Croke Park as part of a doubleheader with the Hurling Semi-Finals on Saturday, July 8th, and Sunday, July 9th. Originally, the Camogie Association had planned to hold the Quarter Finals the following weekend (15th & 16th July) but this fixture was brought forward to avoid a clash with the LGFA Quarter Finals.

"The Camogie Association understands that this situation is deeply frustrating for the teams involved. We had hoped that by scheduling Camogie round fixtures on Sunday for the National League and Saturday for the All-Ireland Championship, it would allow for the accommodation of dual players.

"While we strive to avoid clashes on an ongoing basis, we also need to ensure fairness for all players and teams in the competition. Unfortunately, in this instance, it was not possible to find a resolution despite the concerted efforts of both the Camogie Association and the LGFA."