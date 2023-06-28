Clare's Eoghan Gunning named Minor Star Hurler of the Year

Clare captain Eoghan Gunning has been named the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurler of the Year. The Broadford clubman led his side to their first All-Ireland minor hurling title since 1997.

Gunning won the Player of the Match award in the All-Ireland final and is one of six Banner players named in the Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year.

Ronan Keane is selected at full back. Matthew O'Halloran and James Hegarty are named at wing back and centre back, respectively.

Michael Collins is named at centre forward while Marc O'Brien is picked at full forward.

Runners-up Galway have five players on the side, including star forward Aaron Niland.

Shane Murray is selected in goal, with Seán Murphy ahead of him at corner back.

Michael Burke is named in midfield while Jason Rabbitte is named at corner forward with Niland picked in the other corner.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Cork have two representatives in David O'Leary at wing back and Barry Walsh at wing forward.

The other semi-finalists Kilkenny have one player on the side, wing forward Greg Kelly. While the remaining spot goes to Limerick's Matthew Fitzgerald who is named at midfield.

2023 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1 Shane Murray (Galway and Kilconieron)

2 Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

3 Ronan Keane (Clare and Killanena)

4 Seán Murphy (Galway and Clarinbridge)

5 Matthew O’Halloran (Clare and Sixmilebridge)

6 James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7 David O’Leary (Cork and Ballincollig)

8 Michael Burke (Galway and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

9 Matthew Fitzgerald (Limerick and Monaleen)

10 Greg Kelly (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

11 Michael Collins (Clare and Clonlara)

12 Barry Walsh (Cork and Killeagh)

13 Jason Rabbitte (Galway and Athenry)

14 Marc O’Brien (Clare and Cratloe)

15 Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “I extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. Special mention to Clare’s Eoghan Gunning on receiving the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year - an outstanding performer throughout the season.”

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year and Football Player of the Year will be unveiled on Wednesday, August 16.