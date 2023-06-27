Buckley fires late on as Avondhu survive Duhallow surge 

Avondhu 1-26 Duhallow 3-19

Avondhu had to withstand a late rally from Duhallow before booking their place in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC (Divisions/Colleges) at Dromtarriffe after a nail-biting finish on Tuesday night.

Two goals at the death from Duhallow enabled them to lead by one.

However, chief Avondhu scorer Stephen Condon (1-9) then drew the north Cork side level from a free before substitute Chris Buckley fired the winning point deep in stoppage.

They will meet Muskerry in the decider of this unseeded section.

Avondhu led 1-14 to 0-11 at half-time with the majority of scores from open play — Stephen Condon’s 17th minute goal the difference, the corner-forward fired low after receiving an offload from Brian Murphy.

Eoin Carey (0-3) and captain Jack Twomey (0-2) contributed to the scoreboard also, while all three half-backs Brian Buckley, James Keating and Bill Curtin were on target.

Duhallow led briefly early on, Tomás Howard prominent on the forty scoring four points.

However, neither Howard nor Conor O’Callaghan were able to return for the second-half, both carrying knocks.

Rory King’s goal soon after the restart, which dipped into the top corner of the net, brought Duhallow into contention, and while they managed to cut the gap, they couldn’t get their noses in front.

Credit to them, they kept at it.

They trailed 1-19 to 1-24 on the stretch.

Luke Philpott was fouled, but his resultant penalty was saved by Ian Butler, only for Rory Lynn to follow up on the rebound.

And they duly bagged a third goal a couple of minutes later when Butler stopped a shot from Philpott but substitute Brandon Murphy was on hand to get the sliotar over the line.

Duhallow now one-point clear entering injury time.

A Stephen Condon free ensured the sides were level.

Just when it appeared extra-time would be needed (similar to last year when they met), Chris Buckley kept his cool to land the winner.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon (1-9, 0-3 frees), E Carey (0-5), J Twomey (0-3), J O’Sullivan and B Buckley (0-2 each), J Keating, B Curtin, J Quinn, C Buckley and L Keating (0-1 each).

Scorers for Duhallow: L Philpott (0-6, 0-5 frees), B Murphy (1-1), T Howard (0-4), R Lynn and R King (1-0 each), J Murphy (0-2), C O’Callaghan, S Howard, J O’Callaghan, E Murphy, D O’Keeffe and T Walsh (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), B Carey (Araglin), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers); B Buckley (Dromina), J Keating (Kildorrery), B Curtin (Kilshannig); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), E Carey (Kilworth); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), L Cronin (Killavullen), L Keating (Kildorrery); B Murphy (Milford), J Quinn (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: W Condon (Kilworth) for L Cronin (21 inj), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers) for J Quinn, P Walsh (Kilshannig) for L Keating (both 48).

DUHALLOW: P Dineen (Millstreet); C Coughlan (Banteer), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe), J McAuliffe (Banteer); M O’Keeffe (Meelin), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe, Capt), C King (Kilbrin); S Howard (Dromtarriffe), R King (Kilbrin); J O’Callaghan (Meelin), T Howard (Dromtarriffe), E Murphy (Dromtarriffe); D O’Keeffe (Newmarket), L Philpott (Banteer), R Lynn (Newmarket).

Subs: B Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for T Howard (inj), T Walsh (Millstreet) for D O’Keeffe, C Murphy (Castlemagner) for C O’Callaghan (inj) (all half-time), K Tarrant (Banteer) for S Howard (48).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).