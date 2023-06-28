No meaningful attempt made by Camogie Association to accommodate Cork dual players 

The Camogie Association made no meaningful attempt to find an alternative date for Saturday’s Cork-Clare All-Ireland championship fixture, fuelling a belief on Leeside that Cork are being punished for their All-Star trip protest earlier this year.

The Cork camogie players and their ladies football counterparts wrote to Camogie President Hilda Breslin and LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke last week imploring the two associations to resolve the fixture clash that will see four Cork dual players having to choose one code over the other this Saturday.

But while the LGFA tried to move the Cork-Tipperary All-Ireland group game out of its Saturday afternoon slot to either Friday evening or Sunday, no such efforts were made by the Camogie Association.

For a fixture to be moved out of the date it is scheduled for, both counties have to be agreeable to change. The LGFA contacted Tipperary about a possible switch to Friday or Sunday, but the Irish Examiner has learned that there was no contact by the Camogie Association to Clare to see if the Banner would consider moving their Saturday game against Cork to Sunday.

Counties are under no obligation to accede to any request for a change in dates, and most would be reticent to do so as it would likely strengthen the opposition’s hand, as would be the case this weekend, but there is surprise that Clare were not at least asked to consider a new date given Cork’s request.

The Irish Examiner contacted the Camogie Association on Monday to ask why the Cork request could not be facilitated, but no response was ever received.

There will be no 11th-hour resolution to Saturday’s fixture clash, meaning Cork dual players Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane, and Aoife Healy will be forced to choose one code over the other.

Camogie President Hilda Breslin. Pic: ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

The Cork footballers welcome Tipperary to Clonakilty at 2pm, with the Cork camogie team away to Clare (Cusack Park, Ennis) at 3pm. Both games are must-win fixtures.

It is the second time in a fortnight that the Cork ladies football and camogie teams have had championship games fixed for the same day.

It is not yet clear which team the dual quartet will line out with on Saturday.

Relations between Cork and Camogie top-brass wouldn’t be at all healthy after the reputational damage suffered by the Camogie Association in light of Cork’s All-Star tour strike earlier this year.

The 2023 PwC Camogie All-Stars tour, comprising the 2021 and ‘22 All-Star winners, was due to travel to Calgary, Alberta from May 19-25. But with the All-Ireland championship throwing in a week later, Cork’s seven All-Stars said they would be boycotting the trip.

Cork midfielder Ashling Thompson, on these pages, slammed the timing of the tour as “just crazy”.

“How can you possibly look for equality when women don't support women? The GAA wouldn't make decisions like this and put players in such an awkward situation.”

The tour was eventually scrapped, leading to speculation on Leeside that more would be done to accommodate their dual players if it wasn’t for the county’s stinging criticism of the trip when it was first announced last February and the leading role this played in the subsequent binning of the 2023 tour.