Peter Canavan: 'Kerry will have revenge on their minds'

Neither side will be in a rush to forget it. It was confirmed on Monday morning that Kerry and Tyrone will do battle again in a repeat of the 2021 semi-final.

A fixture that still has huge significance ahead of Saturday, according to Tyrone legend Peter Canavan.

The blockbuster quarter-final clash will kick off the football weekend on Saturday at 3.45pm. Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show, Canavan broke down precisely what has changed since and what remains the same.

“If Kerry had stuck to their guns, it would’ve been Kerry in the All-Ireland final. They accommodated Tyrone at the time. It was a fair contest.

“People can say this and that, but the facts of the matter were that it was a draw after 70 minutes. If David Clifford remained on the pitch, there is every possibility Kerry would have won that day. He got injured near the end of the 70 minutes. He was brilliant. He scored nine points. Tyrone hurt Kerry for goals. The final score was 3-14 to 22 points.

“Kerry didn’t play poorly. It was a good game, but Tyrone hurt them for goals. That was the winning of the game.”

2022 Footballer of the Year Clifford was replaced at the end of normal time. He collided with Niall Morgan in the second half and did not appear for extra-time. Midfielder David Moran started for Kerry that August day while Tommy Walsh came on from the bench.

Tyrone have experienced some squad turnover as well. Substitutes Mark Bradley and Tiernan McCann stepped away last year while Conor McKenna returned to the AFL last August.

“Two teams that are looking forward to playing each other,” said Canavan. “Kerry will very much have revenge on their minds. Similar teams with two notable exceptions. David Moran is absent from Kerry. We all know how beneficial he was as a footballer but also as a leader. Tyrone our obvious player missing is Conor McKenna. He did score two goals that day. His unpredictability and speed and nature of how he plays is a big loss.”

Does the sight of the green and gold motivate Tyrone in a particularly special way? Not for Canavan.

“I don’t know if it is any more attractive than any big teams. Kerry or Dublin. You always look forward to playing the best. I said before when we were growing up, we didn’t have any other choice to look at Kerry and Dublin. They were at the top of the game, the best players in the county. You wanted to emulate them,” he said, before returning to the lessons of 2021’s contest.

“Two years ago, if we played Kerry ten times, Kerry would have beat us seven or eight times. The way things panned out since that indicated that is the case. Kerry went from strength to strength whereas last year Tyrone regressed. We are only starting to find our feet now.”