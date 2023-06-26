Jack O'Connor interview: Tyrone test you mentally

IN establishing pointers towards where the power lies ahead of the four All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals this weekend at Croke Park, Kerry manager Jack O’Connor makes an interesting point.

After their defensive shambles at home to Mayo in the first group phase tie, Kerry set up more conservatively in the game against Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Some night say over-conservatively. That's a matter of perspective.

“I wasn’t as despondent as people here in Kerry were after the Cork game. I was happy coming down from Pairc Ui Chaoimh that evening because I felt Cork were a very decent side who would take a few scalps on the way.

“There was a bit of doom and gloom, but internally in the camp, we weren’t a bit despondent, we felt we were trending in the right direction. We were poor defensively against Mayo, and we thought we improved that against Cork. I know we were patchy in the game but we corrected a few mistakes.

“The key is to get the balance right. We probably over-corrected (the defensive set-up) between the Mayo and Cork games, but it’s all about putting pieces of the jigsaw together. I’m not sure any team left in the championship has put all the pieces together consistently this year. You could pick holes in every county’s performances to date, all eight of them. You are hoping at this stage that you get all the pieces of the jigsaw together on the big days.”

O’Connor was speaking Monday evening in Tralee as the digestion of the four All-Ireland SFC quarter-final ties began. Asked where the All-Ireland champions were at present, in terms of marks out of ten, O’Connor took the debate in an alternative direction.

“We thought we were going well after the Munster final win over Clare, then we got a kick up the backside against Mayo. So much depends on the opposition; for example, we got on top of Louth early, we were able to play the game on our terms.

“We thought we were 8/10 after that Munster final, but within two weeks we’d had our asses kicked. I wouldn’t put a number on it. Dublin put five goals on Louth and then drew with Roscommon in the group stages at Croke Park. How do you figure that?”

Watchful eye: Jack O’Connor: I wasn’t as despondent as people here in Kerry were after the Cork game

O’Connor hasn’t plotted for a Championship joust with Tyrone in over a decade (Killarney in a 2012 Qualifier being the most recent), but there was an inevitable sense that the spiky rivalry between the counties would renew next Saturday.

“There’s no doubt Tyrone test you mentally. There’s nothing soft about them so physically if you are not up for the game, you’re in bother, We will have to be mentally very tough the next day because that is part of how Tyrone test you.”

He added: “It’s a rivalry that started in 2003 and they beat us in three big championship games in six years. Kerry supporters have long memories, and we thought we were done with Peter Canavan, but now he has produced two sons that are ready to cut loose. They were getting the better of us back then, but Kerry have beaten Tyrone in three of the last four championship meetings.”

The most recent All-Ireland defeat to Tyrone cut deep, given the circumstances and the delayed playing of the 2021 semi-final. “I can’t talk for the players, I wasn’t involved, but that was a really tough loss for Kerry. There were a lot of mitigating factors with the delays etc, but the bottom line was Tyrone scored three goals and Kerry got none.

“Any Tyrone side is difficult to play against, they are very competitive, and we will have to bring that real competitive element to the table Saturday. Tyrone are well set up defensively, fast, and they have dangerous forwards. You’re in trouble against Tyrone if you fall behind because they are at their best counter-attacking, where they invite you on and hit you on the break.”

O’Connor kept himself away from transistors and phones on Monday morning, but it didn’t take long for the bush telegraph to reach St Finan’s Bay in Ballinskelligs.

“I used to listen to a lot of outside noise. It’s not that I am all laid back these days, it’s just that my coping mechanisms are a lot better. I don’t do social media, I only read papers when I want to read them. So a lot of stuff passes me by and I genuinely mean that.

“One time in my life, the negative stuff and what people said or wrote used to bother me, but now I have a routine where I don’t put myself in the way of that kind of talk. I seldom go to the pub, and if I do, I pick a spot or a corner on my own or with company I can relax with.

“I know from experience that stuff goes on, but if you spend your life trying to deal with that, you don’t have the positive energy you need to transmit to the players. It is really important for a management to energise players, and not allow noise outside drag them down. It’s all about passing on positive energy to players. From experience, I know that putting myself in the way of that stuff does you no good. You could be putting out fires every day.”

On the squad front, O’Connor and his management team should have everyone available short of Killian Spillane, who won’t make it back for the quarter-final with a ‘stubborn’ ankle problem. The Templenoe man is back running, however.

“This is a game to whet the appetite, isn’t it? Our fellas like Croke Park and we certainly don’t want the season to end this weekend. We were disappointed at certain stages with our defensive work in the league and were very disappointed against Mayo in Killarney. But we felt we improved a bit against Cork. How much we’ve improved, we won’t really know until Saturday evening.”