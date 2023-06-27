Aidan O'Shea: Inconsistent Mayo must park Galway glee quickly

Beating Galway for the ninth time in championship, the fourth time in Salthill, was the ideal way for Aidan O’Shea to start the week of his 33rd birthday.

Not making the All-Ireland series sure would have put a dampener on birthday celebrations, especially following the confusion surrounding his late free against Cork last Sunday week.

One more point and Mayo would have had home advantage this past weekend but the three-point loss in Páirc Ui Chaoimh handed Cork second place in Group 1 on score difference and Mayo were sent to Pearse Stadium to earn an All-Ireland quarter-final berth.

O’Shea admits he stood with ball in hand in Cork not knowing what was required. He received bad information too before kicking it short of Micheál Aodh Martin’s goal. “I didn’t know, somebody just said ‘kill it’ and I didn’t even do that, but yeah, I didn’t realise until after the game that it was going to be second to third.

“But look, to be honest, it makes no odds. People were on about a home game or an away game, but it makes no odds to us. People give out about our home record anyway, so it didn’t really make any difference to us coming up here.

“But yeah, in fairness to the boys we made changes and it had a massive impact, Cillian (O’Connor) being back was huge. Overall, we’d be happy but it’s a massive turnaround and our inconsistency over the season hasn’t been hectic outside of the league. So we need to kind of park it very quickly.”

The extra game means O’Shea now stands to equal Andy Moran’s Mayo all-time championship appearances record with 84 against Dublin this weekend. Sunday was a day for the boys from the old brigade as 34-year-old Kevin McLoughlin and 33-year-old Jason Doherty were surprisingly drafted in from the outset. “The Ruislip crew, the ones that are left from Ruislip when we nearly lost!” smiled O’Shea, referencing the extra-time win over London in 2011.

“Yeah, there’s a few of us left alright. But look, Cillian is back and he’s worked really hard in fairness to him, and he makes a huge difference to any team. Kev and Jason made a difference obviously and they are so versatile around the pitch. So yeah, we got it right.

“Eoghan Mc(Laughlin) made a huge difference with his pace, Sam (Callinan) did a really good job back there and David McBrien coming up to get the goal. So, it was a collective effort and the bench made a difference as well coming down the stretch.”

O’Shea combined well with McBrien in a one-two move for that sole goal. “He actually gets up there a lot in fairness. We were only saying a couple of weeks ago he was due one up there, he’s very fast and does make a few breaks during games so we weren’t surprised to see him up there.

“But yeah, I wasn’t sure whether he was going to bury it in the back of the net or put it over the bar, but delighted to see it go in and it was a game-changer for us in the second half.”

O’Shea fully accepts the fade-outs against Louth and Cork, particularly the latter, were unacceptable and left Mayo “kind of fighting for our lives” and prompted “honest words during the week”.

He said: “That’s not what we are about last week in terms of our energy levels, the way we gave the ball away and the way we just kind of folded towards the end, so no better game than to play Galway in their backyard to try and get us back on track and focus the minds a bit. So yeah, maybe it was the perfect draw for us in a way, there was no ambiguity about it, it was kind of shit or bust time for us, so we had to perform – and thankfully we did.”

Mayo now return to the house of pains and gains on the back of a new format which O’Shea has liked. “We always said when we get into Croke Park it suits a lot of our bodies in terms of the players we have and the pace we can bring to the game, so it’s exciting to get back to Croke Park.

“There’s been a lot of criticism of the championship in the last few weeks but it’s been really enjoyable. Obviously, it’s tight with quick turnarounds and that would be the only complaint. Maybe I haven't enjoyed the fact that we won game one and ended up coming third, but overall I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been really busy, and let’s see what we can bring to it next weekend.”