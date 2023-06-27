Rory Beggan: Monaghan need to up game to keep championship run going

From beating Mayo in Castlebar to stay in Division 1, to conjuring crucial last-gasp scores against Tyrone and Derry in the Championship to Saturday's 75th-minute winner against Kildare, the Monaghan fairytale keeps on going.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan accepts, however, that there is only so long they can keep waving a magic wand and hope to pull rabbits from hats.

Armagh at Croke Park this weekend may just be the best quarter-final draw Monaghan could have hoped for after avoiding All-Ireland holders Kerry and Dublin.

But it will probably still take their best and most complete display of the season to advance beyond a Kieran McGeeney managed Orchard who may equally view it as the softest draw possible at this stage.

"We haven't even got to our peak yet," acknowledged Beggan. "We were very poor for a lot of it against Kildare. We dominated the ball but we just weren't clinical enough in the final third. So we do definitely have another level. We just need to believe that.

"It's a dangerous game to play and I'm not saying we were planning it, definitely not. It's just we haven't hit the levels that we know we're capable of.

"We have a lot of pace in the team, we have a lot of experience and youth in the team, great balance across the pitch. But we just haven't had that really, really good performance yet.

"We played for a half against Tyrone in the Ulster championship, we didn't play at all against Derry. Then we probably played for about 45 minutes against Derry in the group and, again, played in patches against Donegal and Clare in the group.

"We want to get a good full 60, 70 minutes out of us now and it will have to come next weekend or we'll be resting up for another year."

Monaghan's heart and character can't be questioned though. Just like their final round league win over Mayo to stay in Division 1, they dug so deep to beat Kildare.

Conor McCarthy popped up in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a spinner kick from the left wing to win it by one in Tullamore.

Back in April it was Ryan O'Toole who hit the late winning goal against Tyrone in Ulster while Karl O'Connell produced the equaliser in their group stage draw with Derry.

"We've been in that position before, we've ground out results in that last period of games," said Beggan. "It stood to us against Kildare. That's what the National League was about as well, last-day heroics, more great experience.

"We knew with the players we have around, 'Mansy', Ryan Wylie, myself, Conor McCarthy, Stevie O'Hanlon, Shane Carey, these boys have been on this panel now for four, five, six years. For Mansy maybe it's a bit more! But there was a lot of coolness out around the middle third to know what to do with the ball."

Kildare still kicked themselves for not seeing off Vinny Corey's side because the Lilies had four great goal chances on the evening.

Corey himself acknowledged that a repeat performance will mean the end of Monaghan's championship.

"It will come together for us - well it has to come together next weekend," said Beggan. "We can't afford to give away that amount of chances or they will punish you. But we're back in Croke Park, we targeted an All-Ireland quarter-final.

"We knew that we were going to get out of the group once the draw was made. We were hoping for a home game in the preliminary quarter-final but sure it felt like a home game with the crowd that Monaghan took down to Tullamore. It's just do or die next weekend now and hopefully it comes together for us."