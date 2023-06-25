Kerry SHC: Causeway beat St Brendan's while Lixnaw eliminate Ballyheigue

There were wins for Causeway and Lixnaw in the second round of group stage matches in the Kerry Senior Hurling Championship, played at the Austin Stack Park on Sunday. Defeat for Ballyheigue means they follow Dr Crokes in exiting the championship with two losses in a row.

Champions Causeway were smarting after their loss last weekend to Kilmoyley and were in danger of suffering the ignominy of exiting the championship before the knockout stages when they faced St Brendan's Ardfert but they eventually came good to emerge victorious by 3-16 to 0-14.

The game was tense and competitive in the opening half. Causeway led 1-8 to 0-8 at half-time and it was a 20th minute goal from Joseph Diggins after a Gavin Dooley assist that separated the sides. Young Fionan Egan, who played with his father John in the inside line for St Brendan's, scored 0-4 from placed balls while former Mullinahone player Graham Horan contributed 0-3 as Kerry players Eric Leen and Daithi Griffin were outstanding at the back for the Ardfert side.

But the game changer happened in the 33rd minute when St Brendan's centre back Darren Dineen received a straight red for a challenge on Joseph Diggins and ten minutes later Colum Harty struck for a Causeway goal to extend their lead, 2-9 to 0-11.

Eric Leen, Fionan Egan and Fionan Mackessy added St Brendan's points in the final quarter, but Keith Carmody's three points from play was followed by a third goal for Causeway. It was scored by Colum Harty who received the ball from a St Brendan's defender who was trying to play an ambitious cross field pass to his keeper only to find Harty, who had the simple task of firing the ball into an empty net.

Brandon Barrett, as well as scoring 0-7 from frees, played a crucial role in Causeway’s win with his man-marking job on St Brendan's marauding dangerman Fionan Mackessy. St Brendan's must now beat Kilmoyley next week to stay in the championship while Causeway look destined for the quarter-finals.

Inspired by Kerry star Shane Conway, Lixnaw proved far too strong for Ballyheigue in this Group 1 Rd 2 curtain raiser, winning on an identical scoreline as the second game, 3-16 to 0-14. Ballyheigue, having lost heavily to Ballyduff last weekend, make their SHC exit. Lixnaw will now play Ballyduff next weekend to determinate who tops the group.

Lixnaw controlled this game from the very outset and, playing with the wind, they retired 0-9 to 0-3 ahead at the interval. Shane Conway played around the middle third and controlled the tempo of the game as well as scoring 0-6 from frees and play. Jack Brosnan, Jeremy McKenna and Mikey Kelliher also added points but Lixnaw also shot nine first half wides.

Philip Lucid with two frees and Felim O’Sullivan from play was Ballyheigue’s meagre return. The game was decided in the opening ten minutes after half-time when Lixnaw struck for three goals scored by Ricky Heffernan, Eoghan Stack and Mikey Kelliher as Lixnaw moved 3-11 to 0-6 in front.

Philip Lucid kept the scoreline respectable with some accurate free taking and two exceptional sideline cuts while young Felim O’Sullivan scored three points from play. The highlight in the final quarter was when veteran Mike Conway came on to join his son Darragh and added a point to the two scored by the teenager. But it was Shane, the uncle, who stole the show with his 0-8, while Darragh and Aodhan Shanahan along with Jeremy McKenna were solid at the back but they will face a stern test against a stronger Ballyduff side next weekend.

• There were three father and son combos playing in the two games, Mike and Darragh Conway, John Mike and Gavin Dooley, John and Fionan Egan while Mikey and Killian Boyle played with Ballyduff last weekend.