Battle-hardened Mayo edge past old foes Galway 

GALWAY 0-12 MAYO 1-10

The margin wasn’t a surprise. Neither were the terms of engagement with the customary breeze roaring in from the Atlantic and demanding each team act accordingly.

And yet this game was able to beguile. Cillian McDaid twice put hand to ball, directing it towards the Mayo goal only for it to be swatted away.

In the first instance, Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape would have been covered by a defender had he not been able to push it to the side but there was nobody behind Eoghan McLaughlin when he kept out the ball from McDaid shortly afterwards.

Watched by 23,897 engaged souls, John Maher blazed over a point but there was no time remaining for a Galway side who simply didn’t do enough with the elements when they were in their favour in the opening half. And so a second successive defeat in the space of seven days put paid to a campaign that garnered a second successive Nestor Cup.

Injuries, the iffy form of Shane Walsh and the unavailability of men like 2022 All-Star Liam Silke came back to bite them while Mayo, who like them have been beaten twice, fight on, rolling into Croke Park next weekend battle-hardened with a fourth straight knock-out championship victory over Galway if still not exactly sure of themselves.

But there were obvious pluses for them. Around the mast that was Diarmuid O’Connor, Mayo tied themselves and weathered the storm of the first half. He was prominent in their fightback early in the second half too, turning over ball to initiate breaks.

That they could drop one of the best midfielders in the country in Matthew Ruane and live to tell the tale did speak of their depth too.

The four late changes including the introduction of veterans Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty also smelt of a Stephen Rochford ploy akin to his Alan Dillon at wing-forward and Aidan O’Shea at full-back moves during his time as manager.

They mightn’t have been stunning successes on this occasion but in Rochford’s first championship win against Galway they weren’t failures either.

It was Galway who were counting up the shortcomings. The two points from play against the breeze to Mayo’s three. Posting eight points with it in contrast to their opponent’s 1-7. Not taking either of the genuine goal opportunities they manufactured.

“You’ll get about two goal chances in a match, as we know,” said manager Pádraic Joyce. “If you don’t take them, you’re going to struggle.

Largely due to the gale, Mayo didn’t score for 33 minutes across the halves but when they did, the floodgates opened. Trailing 0-3 to 0-8, Ryan O’Donoghue sent over a free and a point and David McBrien’s equalising goal followed in the 43rd minute.

Supplied by Patrick Durcan, McBrien completed a tidy one-two with Aidan O’Shea and finished with aplomb.

Substitute Cillian O’Connor put Mayo ahead although Reape had to make himself big in the 47th minute to deny Matthew Tierney after Seán Kelly had put him through. Durcan’s first and second points put Mayo two up by the 54th minute and by the time Galway ended their barren patch via Paul Conroy 28 minutes had passed.

His namesake Tommy cancelled it out at the other end after Jordan Flynn superbly interrupted a Galway attack.

In the 61st minute, Walsh’s third converted free made it a two-point game. His fourth in the final minute of normal time set up the tensest of conclusions but a meticulous Mayo build-up finished with a James Carr point two minutes into stoppage time. Chasing a goal, McDaid was in the vicinity of being a dramatic match winner but the visitors held firm.

What seemed vital – winning the coin toss – ultimately wasn’t. Galway chose to ride it and five points was a reasonable difference on the turnaround but they could have made more hay given Mayo’s kick-out difficulties into the breeze. Walsh also kicked two frees wide.

Mayo were the brighter early on and led 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes. However, they didn’t trouble the scoreboard for the remainder of the half as Galway went about making the benefit of the elements tell.

Damien Comer caught a Paul Conroy sideline in the 10th minute and spun to shoot but Reape kept it out. Comer did follow up with a point four minutes later to level the game and Maher and Tierney sent over further scores in the following three minutes.

A Tierney mark in the 20th minute made it a double-score game and Walsh’s second free of the half put them four clear. McDaid scored the last point of the half on the half-hour mark.

“We were happy at half-time,” said Kevin McStay.

“That was a big breeze and we always felt it we stayed composed and worked our openings we would get them. Then we had big players to bring on, you saw that yourselves, very composed and they got us over the line.”

Scorers for Galway: S. Walsh (0-4, frees); M. Tierney (1 mark), J. Maher (0-2 each); P. Cooke, D. Comer, M. Tierney, P. Conroy, J. Maher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: D. McBrien (1-0); R. O’Donoghue (1 free), P. Durcan, T. Conroy (0-2 each); S. Coen, K. McLoughlin, C. O’Connor, J. Carr (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C. Gleeson; J. Glynn, J. McGrath, S. Fitzgerald; J. Daly; S. Kelly (c), C. Hernon, C. McDaid; P. Conroy, J. Maher; J. Heaney, P. Cooke, M. Tierney; D. Comer, S. Walsh.

Subs for Galway: I. Burke for D. Comer (h-t); C. Sweeney for J. Heaney (48); R. Finnerty for C. Hernon (62); T. Culhane for P. Cooke (69).

MAYO: C. Reape; S. Callinan, D. McBrien; P. Durcan (c); J. Coyne, J. Doherty, E. McLaughlin; J. Carney, S. Coen; D. O’Connor, K. McLoughlin, J. Flynn; A. O’Shea, R. O’Donoghue, T. Conroy.

Subs for Mayo: E. Hession for J. Doherty (h-t); C. O’Connor for K. McLoughlin (45); M. Ruane for J. Carney (59); J. Carr for A. O’Shea (63); D. McHugh for J. Coyne (70+3).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).